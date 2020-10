Leonel de los Santos anuncia se irá al profesionalismo tras Tokio 2020

View this post on Instagram

Greetings to all my friends and followers through these media, I want to inform you that after a beautiful career as an amateur boxer which took us to different national and international stages, in which I represented my country, the Dominican Republic with great pride and discipline. , bringing achievements and many experiences as a person and as an athlete. We have decided to make a career in the professional field but not before fulfilling my commitments to attend the qualifiers with a view to what the next Tokyo 2021 Olympic games will be, I hope to have that support that I always receive from all of you in each of my competitions . Those that will be directed by the company fighter locker which is directed by Ryan Roach who comes from one of the most recognized families in the world of boxing, thanks in advance to all of you, hope for the best of me that with the help of God @ryanroach82