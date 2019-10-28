Las tres grandes religiones monoteístas piden prohibir la eutanasia

Por EFE lunes 28 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ciudad del Vaticano.- Representantes del cristianismo, del judaísmo y del islam pidieron hoy en Roma la prohibición de la eutanasia y del suicidio asistido, y dijeron que son acciones “contrarias al valor inalienable de la vida humana”, según publicó la Pontificia Academia de la Vida en su página web.

Se trata de una declaración conjunta que ha sido firmada en un acto que ha acogido la Pontificia Academia de las Ciencias y después ha sido entregada al papa Francisco.

Según el documento publicado en la web de la Pontificia Academia de la Vida, las tres religiones monoteístas se oponen a “todas las formas de eutanasia” y al “suicidio médicamente asistido”, porque consideran que son acciones “completamente contrarias al valor inalienable de la vida humana” y por tanto “erróneas desde un punto de vista moral y religioso y deberían ser prohibidas sin excepciones”.

El texto deja clara la postura de las tres religiones respecto a estas prácticas, y busca “mejorar la capacidad de los profesionales sanitarios” para ayudar y consolar a los pacientes y a sus familias.

Argumenta que “respetar los valores religiosos o culturales del paciente no solo es una preocupación religiosa, sino que es un requisito ético para el personal de los hospitales y otras instalaciones donde hay pacientes de diversas religiones”.

La declaración indica que ningún trabajador sanitario “debe ser forzado o presionado para que asista directa o indirectamente en la muerte deliberada e intencional de un paciente a través de suicidio asistido o cualquier forma de eutanasia”, especialmente si va en contra de sus creencias religiosas, y en estos casos defienden el derecho de objeción de conciencia.

También animan a mostrar de forma continua “compasión y empatía” hacia estos pacientes que se encuentran en fase terminal y para los que no hay tratamiento posible, y admiten que “cuando la muerte es inminente a pesar de los medios utilizados, está justificado tomar la decisión de suspender ciertos tratamientos médicos que solo prolongarían una vida precaria de sufrimiento”.

La sociedad, subraya el texto, debe evitar “que el deseo del paciente de no ser una carga desde un punto de vista financiero” lo induzca a elegir la muerte en lugar de querer recibir “la atención y el apoyo necesario hasta su final natural”.

Anuncios