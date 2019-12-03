Las tormentas en Estados Unidos impiden a Schwarzenegger acudir a la COP25

Por EFE martes 3 de diciembre, 2019
Exgobernador de California Arnold Schwarzenegger

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- Las tormentas invernales que azotan estos días Estados Unidos impidieron que el actor y exgobernador de California Arnold Schwarzenegger acudiera este martes a su cita con la Cumbre Mundial del clima que se celebra estos días en Madrid.

Schwarzenegger era uno de los invitados a participar en el evento No Planet B Latino Summit, que se desarrolló de forma paralela a las sesiones institucionales dentro de la cumbre.

El actor tenía previsto integrar una de las mesas de debate y su presencia levantó una gran expectación mediática, pero finalmente la organización anunció que no había podido viajar por las tormentas en Estados Unidos.

Schwarzenegger fundó en septiembre de 2011 Regions of Climate Action, una organización ambiental sin fines de lucro, que contó con el apoyo de Naciones Unidas.

En la cumbre de 2018, celebrada en Polonia, defendió la existencia de una crisis climática y admitió que los argumentos que apuntan al impacto negativo del cambio climático pueden no convencer a todos, “pero todo cambia cuando se le muestra a la gente que esos efectos pueden afectar a su vida cotidiana”.

Anuncios