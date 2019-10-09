Las mujeres entran en los estadios árabes pero la segregación continúa

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, EL CAIRO.- Las mujeres han ido ganando muy poco a poco su acceso a los estadios y competiciones en los países árabes, pero aunque ya pueden entrar a recintos deportivos, aún hay muchas trabas culturales y religiosas que les impiden disfrutar del deporte en igualdad de condiciones que los hombres.

Sudán y Arabia Saudí, dos países musulmanes donde las mujeres lo tienen muy complicado para practicar deportes, inauguraron en los últimos días sus primeras ligas femeninas de fútbol, pero la competición es muy distinta a la que se puede ver en cualquier otra lugar del mundo.

Los estadios no permiten el ingreso de hombres y las jugadoras deben llevar “uniformes deportivos adecuados” a la “cultura” machista predominante para que puedan jugar ante un público íntegramente formado por mujeres.

La jefa del comité de fútbol femenino de la Federación Sudanesa de Fútbol, Mervat Husein, destacó a Efe que “cada mujer tiene el derecho de asistir a los partidos en los estadios sin tutor o compañero”.

El inicio del campeonato sudanés ha sido un hito, y para celebrarlo, destaco Husein, los hombres pudieron entrar a su inauguración el pasado lunes, aunque no podrán asistir a los partidos del resto del torneo.

Husein enfatizó que las jugadoras deben llevar los uniformes deportivos con las “particularidades culturales” sudanesas, algo que les afecta a ellas pero no a los hombres.

La liga llega en medio de una transición política en el país que en agosto alcanzó un Gobierno transitorio de unidad nacional que lleve al país hacia un proceso democrático.

El pasado viernes, la ultraconservadora Arabia Saudí lanzó la primera liga oficial de fútbol femenino, una competición que no se retransmite por televisión y a la que sólo tienen permitida la entrada las mujeres.

La liga llega después de que a principios del año pasado se permitiera el ingreso de las mujeres a los estadios, bajo la fórmula de crear “un espacio privado a las familias”, sin mencionar directamente la entrada de mujeres.

La medida fue histórica en un país en que hasta 2012 estaba prohibido a las mujeres practicaran ningún deporte.

Sin embargo, en el torneo de fútbol femenino saudí desde árbitros a asistentes médicos todas son mujeres y en el público no puede haber ningún varón incluidos los menores de edad.

En Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Catar las mujeres pueden acceder y asistir a eventos deportivos, algo a lo que ha favorecido la apuesta de ambos países por el deporte.

En Irak hay varias equipos femeninos y una selección femenina de fútbol que representa al país, aunque la presencia de la mujer en los estadios varia de una provincia a otra.

En la norteña región autónoma del Kurdistán iraquí, de mayoría kurda, las mujeres acceden a los recintos deportivos sin mayor contratiempo.

En otras partes del país donde hay partidos islámicos y mayor peso de las comunidades religiosas hay presión para que las mujeres no accedan, y culturalmente no está bien visto en muchas regiones.

En Siria, la presencia de las mujeres en los campos de fútbol es habitual a pesar del conflicto que ha dejado a este país prácticamente aislado internacionalmente.

En 2017 el campeonato de la liga femenina volvió a ponerse en marcha tras una suspensión por la crisis y la guerra que comenzó e 2011.

La tradición del deporte femenino en Siria viene de atrás. En 1971, las sirias rompieron el dominio masculino en el fútbol para formar el primer equipo en la ciudad de Alepo, considerado el primer equipo femenino en el Oriente Medio.

El problema ahora no es cultural ni religioso, sino el conflicto, el gran problema que tiene la región.

Anuncios