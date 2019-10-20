Las mesas electorales comienzan a cerrar en Bolivia tras 8 horas de votación

Por EFE domingo 20 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- Las mesas electorales instaladas en Bolivia comenzaron a cerrar a partir de las 16.00 hora local (20.00 GMT) tras ocho horas de votación en las elecciones que se celebran este domingo para elegir a presidente, vicepresidente y renovar a los miembros del Legislativo para el periodo 2020-2025.

Los jurados electorales ya comenzaron el escrutinio en algunas de las nueve regiones del país.

Según la norma electoral, las mesas deben funcionar durante ocho horas ininterrumpidas desde su apertura, por lo que el horario de cierre puede retrasarse en aquellas que demoraron en abrir.

También deberán permanecer abiertas las mesas donde aún haya personas esperando en fila su turno para votar.

La jornada de votación en Bolivia ha transcurrido con normalidad, sin incidentes significativos, aseguró a Efe la presidenta del órgano electoral del país, María Eugenia Choque.

Los primeros resultados preliminares y los sondeos a pie de urna se esperan a partir de las 20.00 (00.00 GMT del lunes), mientras que los definitivos pueden tardar varios días, de acuerdo con la ley electoral del país.

En territorio boliviano fueron habilitados 6.974.363 electores para votar, mientras que en el exterior se habilitó a 341.001 residentes en 33 países, la mayoría en Argentina, España y Brasil.

Los electores en territorio boliviano han votado para renovar al Parlamento, mientras que los residentes en el exterior solo eligen al presidente y vicepresidente, pues el voto legislativo fuera del país aún no está regulado.

El presidente boliviano, Evo Morales, en el poder desde 2006, busca un cuarto mandato consecutivo hasta 2025, cuando el país celebrará el bicentenario de su independencia.

Ocho candidatos opositores hacen frente al mandatario, entre ellos el expresidente Carlos Mesa, perfilado como el opositor con mayores probabilidades de forzar una segunda vuelta.

El candidato que logre más del 50 por ciento de los votos será proclamado ganador, o quien obtenga el 40 por ciento con diez puntos de ventaja sobre el segundo.

Si no se dan estos porcentajes, los dos más votados van a una segunda vuelta, que en este caso ocurriría en diciembre.