Las mesas de votación cierran en Uruguay con un 89 % de participación

Por EFE domingo 27 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Montevideo.- Los 7.122 centros de votación que fueron distribuidos este domingo para que unos 2,7 millones de ciudadanos eligieran al presidente de Uruguay para el período 2020-2025 y la composición del Parlamento cerraron sus puertas con un 89 % de participación, según datos facilitados a Efe por la Corte Electoral.

Al cierre de las mesas de votación, a las 19.30 hora local (22.30 GMT), excepto en los departamentos de Rivera y Cerro Largo, que pidieron la extensión de una hora más, 2.369.205 ciudadanos habían emitido su sufragio, explicó un portavoz de la Corte Electoral.

El voto es obligatorio en Uruguay y solo se puede ejercer en su territorio, es decir, no están habilitados ni el sufragio por correo ni el consular.

Uruguay vive las elecciones más igualadas de los últimos años, hasta el punto de que es casi seguro que no haya mayorías absolutas en el Parlamento, para el que este domingo se elige a 99 diputados y 30 senadores, y la celebración de una segunda vuelta presidencial, que tendría lugar el 24 de noviembre.

Los dos candidatos con más opciones de alcanzar ese balotaje son Daniel Martínez, del Frente Amplio (FA, izquierda), coalición que gobierna Uruguay desde 2005, y Luis Lacalle Pou, del Partido Nacional (PN, centroderecha).

Por detrás, a bastante distancia en las encuestas, aparecen Ernesto Talvi, del Partido Colorado (PC, centroderecha), y el exmilitar Guido Manini Ríos, de Cabildo Abierto (derecha).

En los centros de votación, los ciudadanos también disponían de papeletas con el “Sí” para quienes decidan apoyar el plebiscito sobre la propuesta de reforma constitucional llamada “Vivir sin miedo”, impulsada por el senador del PN Jorge Larrañaga.

Dicha reforma promueve la regulación del “allanamiento nocturno por orden judicial”, el cumplimiento de penas “en su totalidad”, la “reclusión permanente” y revisable tras 30 años de cárcel y la creación de “una Guardia Nacional con atribuciones y cometidos de seguridad pública”, como reza la papeleta.

