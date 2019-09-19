Las islas de las Antillas Menores en alerta ante el paso de la tormenta Jerry

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan, PR.- Los Gobiernos de las islas de San Martín y San Bartolomé en las Antillas Menores del Caribe permanecen alerta ante la cercanía de la tormenta tropical Jerry, por lo que emitieron una vigilancia de tormenta tropical ante posibles vientos de esa intensidad durante las próximas de 48 horas.

Jerry, que avanza hacia el oeste-noroeste a 15 millas por hora (24 kilómetros por hora) con vientos máximos sostenidos de 60 millas por hora (95 km/h), se prevé que se convierta en huracán en las próximas 24 horas, según el más reciente boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos en Miami.

El sistema, que se sitúa unas 760 millas (1.200 kilómetros) al este de las Islas de Sotavento, ha puesto en alerta a autoridades de Saba y Saint Eustaquio, además de las citadas San Martín y San Bartolomé.

Jerry se espera que produzca acumulaciones totales de lluvia de 2,5 a 5 centímetros con cantidades máximas aisladas de 7,6 centímetros a través del norte de las Islas de Sotavento, las Islas Vírgenes de EE.UU. y Puerto Rico.

Jerry continuará afectando sectores del norte de las Islas de Sotavento hasta la tarde del jueves con fuertes marejadas.

Las autoridades de San Martín pidieron a la población que esté atenta al paso de Jerry y tome medidas preventivas si todavía no lo ha hecho.

Según el más reciente boletín de Météo France, Jerry es una tormenta tropical que sigue una trayectoria oeste-noroeste cuya transformación en huracán de categoría 1 no debe excluirse.

En el resto de las Islas de Sotavento, los Gobiernos locales han pedido atención a la ciudadanía y siguen de cerca la evolución del sistema, por lo que no se descartan futuras alertas que pudieran emitirse durante esta noche o la próxima madrugada.

Las islas de Sotavento sufrieron durante septiembre de 2017 las consecuencias de los huracanes Irma y María, de cuyos daños todavía se recuperan dadas las pérdidas millonarias e históricas que sufrieron.

