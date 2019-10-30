Las denuncias de ataques informáticos a medios se suceden en Bolivia

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- Las denuncias de ataques informáticos a medios de comunicación se suceden estos días en Bolivia en medio de la crisis política y social que vive el país, hasta el punto de haber llamado la atención de la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH).

La Asociación Nacional de la Prensa de Bolivia (ANP) informó este martes de que el periódico El Día de Santa Cruz denunció un ataque informático, durante la cobertura de manifestaciones en varias ciudades bolivianas por un supuesto fraude electoral.

“Informamos a nuestros queridos lectores que desde las 11 de la mañana de este lunes 28 de octubre estamos siendo víctimas de un ataque cibernético a nuestra web, lo que dificulta la visibilidad de la misma”, explicó el diario, según un comunicado de la ANP.

El Día siguió publicando sus contenidos informativos en redes sociales hasta que restableció la web, indicó la asociación.

Esta agrupación recordó que Santa Cruz, la mayor ciudad de Bolivia, es una de las urbes con mayor repercusión de las protestas que desde el lunes de la pasada semana se reproducen en el país por las sospechas de un fraude electoral tras los comicios del 20 de octubre.

El relator especial para la Libertad de Expresión de la CIDH, Edison Lanza, advirtió en Twitter que “los medios digitales juegan un papel esencial en la libertad de prensa y el derecho a la información en la región”.

“Facebook tiene que revisar estos bloqueos en Bolivia que afectan a varios medios y repararlos”, subrayó a través de la red social.

El portal informativo Brújula Digital fue otro de los medios que en los últimos días alertó de un ataque, en este caso a su perfil en Facebook.

Al parecer, un número importante de internautas reportó que el portal incumplía normas de la red social y Facebook restringió la publicación.

Urgente.bo, la agencia de noticias ANF, el diario Opinión de Cochabamba, el canal de televisión Gigavisión de Santa Cruz y programas informativos como “Detrás de la Verdad” y “Encontrados” también reportaron este tipo de ataques.

Bolivia atraviesa por una situación de inestabilidad desde que tras las elecciones del pasado 20 de octubre la oposición y movimientos cívicos denunciaran un cambio de votos por parte del órgano electoral a favor del presidente del país, Evo Morales, a quien dio ganador.

Las movilizaciones a favor y en contra del mandatario se intensificaron esta semana, con enfrentamientos violentos especialmente en ciudades como Cochabamba, Santa Cruz y La Paz en los que resultaron heridos varios profesionales de medios de comunicación.

