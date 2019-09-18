Las bacterias intestinales de los bebés se ven afectadas por el tipo de parto

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- Los bebés que nacen por cesárea tienen bacterias intestinales que difieren de los que lo hacen por parto natural y son más propensos a la colonización por bacterias que pueden causar enfermedades, según un estudio que publica este miércoles Nature.

El estudio, que firman expertos del Instituto Wellcome Sanger, dependiente del Universitity College de Londres y de la Universidad Birmingham, es el mayor de su tipo y confirma investigaciones anteriores que sugieren que el modo de dar a luz es un factor importante que configura la microbiota intestinal en las primeras semanas de vida.

De los bebés estudiados, los nacidos por vía vaginal obtenían la mayor parte de las bacterias intestinales de su madre, indica un comunicado del Instituto Wellcome Sanger.

En el caso de nacimiento por cesárea, los niños tenían en el intestino más bacterias asociadas con el entorno hospitalario y “eran más propensos a tener resistencia los antimicrobianos”, agrega la nota.

Sin embargo, la vicepresidenta del Real Colegio británico de Obstetricistas y Ginecólogos, Alison Wright, señaló que no creen que “este estudio deba disuadir a la mujeres de someterse a una cesárea”, un procedimiento que “salva vidas y puede ser la opción correcta para una mujer y su bebé”.

El estudio usó 1.679 muestras de microbiota de casi 6.000 bebés sanos y sus madres. Las muestras fecales se recogieron de los niños a los cuatro, siete o 21 días y de algunos se hizo un seguimiento durante un año.

El autor principal del artículo, Nigel Field, del University College de Londres, destacó que “a medida que los bebés crecen y se alimentan de bacterias y de todo lo que les rodea, sus microbiomas intestinales se vuelven más similares entre sí”.

Esas diferencias observadas en los bebés dependiendo del método de nacimiento se igualaron, “en gran medida”, durante el primer año de vida, aunque los expertos indican que se necesitan más estudios para determinar si las diferencias iniciales pueden tener implicaciones para la salud.

El profesor Peter Brockleshurst, de la Universidad de Birmingham, indicó que “las primeras semanas de vida son una ventana fundamental para el desarrollo del sistema inmunológico del bebé, pero sabemos muy poco al respecto”.

Por ello, consideró que es necesario hacer un seguimiento del estudio, observando a estos bebés a medida que crecen “para ver si las diferencias tempranas en el microbioma conducen a algún problema de salud”.

Otros estudios, señaló, nos ayudarán a entender el papel de las bacterias intestinales en los primeros años de vida y “podrían ayudarnos a desarrollar terapias para crear un microbioma saludable”.

Por otra parte, el estudio también reveló que la microbiota de los bebes nacidos por parto natural no procede de las bacterias vaginales de la madre, sino de su intestino, lo que pone en duda la “polémica” práctica de frotar a los pequeños nacidos por cesárea con las bacterias vaginales de la madre.

