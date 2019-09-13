Las bacterias en el dinero, la pizza como medicina y otros experimentos locos

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

Washington, 12 sep (EFE).- Las peligrosas bacterias escondidas en el dinero o las propiedades medicinales de la pizza son algunos de los insólitos experimentos con los que se atrevieron científicos de todo el mundo, galardonados hoy con el disparatado premio Ig Nobel de la Universidad de Harvard.

Los científicos recogieron sus galardones en una ceremonia que, cada año, parodia los Premios Nobel con el objetivo de honrar los logros de la vida cotidiana.

Uno de los confundadores del premio, Marc Abrahams, inauguró la ceremonia elegantemente vestido con un sombrero de copa, un esmoquin y una pajarita colorada.

“Estamos aquí esta noche para honrar a unos extraordinarios individuos y grupos. Todos ellos son ganadores por hacer a la gente reír y, luego pensar”, declaró Abrahams entre los aplausos de un público entusiasmado.

En la edición número 29 de los Ig Nobel, diez fueron los galardonados por la revista de humor científico “Annals of Improbable Research” (“Anales de la Investigación Improbable”).

Cada uno recibió un diploma firmado por varios Nobeles de verdad y, además, se llevaron a casa un particular trofeo: un vaso de cartón con un cepillo de dientes.

En medio de una gran expectación, el Ig Nobel de Economía fue a parar al equipo compuesto por dos científicos holandeses y uno turco. Ellos investigaron uno de los objetos que más se intercambia en todo el mundo: el dinero.

Descubrieron que el dinero en papel es una gran fuente de transmisión de bacterias y, por ello, recibieron hoy un gran aplauso.

Otro de los hallazgos más celebrados fue el del científico italiano Silvano Gallus. Haciendo promoción de uno de los productos estrella de su madre patria, el especialista publicó un estudio en el que urge a la sociedad a consumir pizza por sus enormes beneficios para la salud. Él se llevó el Ig Nobel de Medicina.

En esa aspiración por honrar los hallazgos de la vida diaria, el iraní Iman Farahbakhsh se llevó el Ig Nobel para ingenieros por inventar una máquina que cambia automáticamente los pañales.

El público estuvo muy animado durante toda la ceremonia: algunos se dedicaron a lanzar aviones de papel y un hombre llegó a subirse al escenario, vestido con una falda escocesa, para tocar la gaita.

Las reglas de la gala también fueron poco convencionales: los organizadores pusieron en práctica medidas extraordinarias para evitar que los galardonados excedieran el tiempo que se les había concedido para dar un discurso.

Concretamente, pidieron ayuda a una “dulce” niña de ocho años para que, cuando los discursos se alargaban, no dudaba en gritar de manera un poco estridente: “¡Por favor, para, estoy aburrida! ¡Por favor, para, estoy aburrida!”.

Al contrario que los Nobel, los ganadores de estos premios no reciben dinero y pasan muy pronto al olvido sin influir en la ciencia y la medicina.

Pero, desde luego, pasan un rato muy divertido.

