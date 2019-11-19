La última gira de Gustavo Cerati da el salto a los cines y las tiendas

Por EFE martes 19 de noviembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El primer concierto de la última gira que dio el artista argentino Gustavo Cerati, fallecido en 2014, será proyectado este martes en diversos cines de su país y de otros lugares del mundo al cumplirse 10 años del mismo, mientras que el miércoles estará disponible en las tiendas de discos.

La cinta solo se podrá ver en pantalla grande durante la jornada del aniversario, informó Sony Music en un comunicado, lo que provocó que en Argentina se agotaran las entradas para cerca de 30 funciones y se haya tenido que añadir nuevos horarios para revivir a Cerati y su último trabajo “Fuerza Natural”, por unas horas.

El cantante y guitarrista de la mítica banda Soda Stereo, que en el momento de aquel concierto en Monterrey (México) ya llevaba años como solista, sufrió un ictus pocos meses después, en mayo de 2010, después de un espectáculo de esa misma gira en Caracas.

Cerati murió cuatro años después, el 4 de septiembre de 2014, a los 55 años, después de permanecer cuatro años en coma.

La cinta también llegará a salas de cine de otros países de Latinoamérica, Estados Unidos y España.

A partir del miércoles estará disponible en formato físico en tiendas y en plataformas digitales.

Aquella noche del 19 de noviembre en el estadio de béisbol de Monterrey, cuando alrededor de 10.000 seguidores suyos se reunieron para ver al músico y compositor, Cerati tocó de principio a fin “Fuerza Natural” y sus temas más destacados como solista.

Según Sony, en la grabación que se presenta ahora en formato audiovisual “no hay ningún retoque, ni regrabación”, sino que el sonido es el que se registró durante el concierto.

Junto a Cerati, de aquel concierto participaron el guitarrista Richard Coleman, el bajista Fernando Nalé y el baterista Fernando Samalea.

Durante las décadas de los ’80 y los ’90, Soda Stereo, banda que lideró, fue una de las más exitosas del rock en castellano.

Charly Alberti y Zeta Bosio, integrantes todavía vivos de Soda Stereo, anunciaron en octubre su regreso de la banda a los escenarios con una gira por Latinoamérica que contará con vocalistas invitados como Chris Martin y Juanes, que sustituirán al carismático Cerati.

