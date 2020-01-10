La UE se reafirma en Consejo de Seguridad su apoyo al plan nuclear con Irán

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020
Olof Skoog, representante de la Unión Europea en la ONU

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- El representante de la Unión Europea en la ONU, Olof Skoog, reafirmó este jueves ante el Consejo de Seguridad el compromiso de UE con el acuerdo nuclear alcanzado con Irán, un día después de que el presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, instara a las potencias mundiales a romperlo.

“La Unión Europea da gran importancia a preservar el acuerdo y su total implementación. Es un elemento fundamental de la arquitectura de la no proliferación internacional y crucial para la seguridad en la región y en el mundo”, dijo Skoog en una intervención con motivo de una reunión del Consejo consagrada a la paz y seguridad.

Washington se retiró de este pacto que fue suscrito en 2015 entre Irán, China, Francia, Rusia, Reino Unido y Estados Unidos, además de Alemania y la UE.

Skoog volvió a alertar ante el Consejo que “el sistema multilateral está cada vez más bajo amenaza” y que “nuevas competiciones y tensiones están minando el sistema multilateral”, con lo que “tratados y acuerdos ampliamente aceptados parece que se están poniendo en cuestión”.

En este sentido calificó la reciente escalada en Oriente Medio entre Estados Unidos e Irán como una cuestión “extremadamente seria” que “podría poner en peligro la seguridad regional y reforzar el terrorismo internacional”.

En su intervención, a la que se han adherido otros países como Turquía, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania o Ucrania, el diplomático hizo una defensa del multilateralismo y alertó de los peligros de regresar a la era anterior a la creación de la ONU, nacida hace 75 años.

“La UE es y seguirá siendo un guardián del multilateralismo, y defendiendo un orden internacional basado en normas, incluida la protección de los derechos humanos, con la ONU y su Carta como centro”, dijo Skoog que también aludió a la “responsabilidad” de todos los miembros de la ONU de defender el sistema multilateral.

