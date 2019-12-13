La UE acuerda descarbonizar la economía en 2050

Por EFE jueves 12 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bruselas.- Los líderes de la Unión Europea lograron este jueves fijar por unanimidad el compromiso de alcanzar la neutralidad climática en 2050, es decir, emitir solo el CO2 que pueda absorber la UE.

“Acuerdo para la neutralidad climática en 2050. El Consejo Europeo consigue un acuerdo en este importante objetivo”, escribió en Twitter el presidente del Consejo, Charles Michel, tras una negociación de más de 9 horas en las que Polonia lideraba el bloqueo a ese objetivo.

Anuncios