La tormenta tropical Imelda toca tierra en la costa sur de Estados Unidos

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La tormenta tropical Imelda se formó este martes para tocar tierra poco después cerca de Freeport, en el estado de Texas (EE.UU.), con vientos máximos sostenidos de 65 kilómetros por hora, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos.

Imelda se ubica también a unos 65 kilómetros al suroeste de Galveston, en Texas, donde, al igual que en Houston, se pueden producir deslizamientos de tierra que suponen riesgo mortal en parte de su litoral, de acuerdo a un boletín especial del NHC emitido a las 13.30 horas hora local (18.30 GMT).

El undécimo ciclón en la actual temporada de huracanes del Atlántico se mueve a 11 kilómetros por hora con dirección norte, y a lo largo de este martes y el miércoles proseguirá esta trayectoria tierra adentro de Texas.

De acuerdo al NHC, Imelda producirá en la zona costera del noreste de Texas que se halla bajo alerta hasta unos 38 centímetros de acumulación de agua por las lluvias, según el centro meteorológico.

Esto ha provocado que las autoridades locales hayan emitido alertas por fuertes precipitaciones en una zona castigada en agosto del 2017 por el huracán Harvey, que dejó un saldo de cerca 90 muertos y decenas de miles de desplazados.

Imelda tocó tierra poco después de que se formase en aguas del Atlántico la décima depresión tropical y que supone un riesgo para el archipiélago de Bahamas, que todavía se recupera del reciente paso del ciclón Dorian, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC).

Mientras, el huracán Humberto sigue fortaleciéndose y ya tiene categoría 2 de la escala Saffir-Simpson, en su rumbo hacia las Bermudas.

Humberto es el tercer huracán que se registra en la actual temporada de ciclones en la cuenca atlántica, que va del 1 de junio al 30 de noviembre, después de Barry y Dorian. 

