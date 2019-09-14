La tormenta tropical Humberto llegará a huracán, pero alejada de tierra

Por EFE sábado 14 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La tormenta tropical Humberto se aleja lentamente de las islas Bahamas en dirección norte-noroeste con vientos máximos sostenidos de 50 millas por hora (85 millas por hora) y se espera que para el domingo por la noche o el lunes por la mañana se haya convertido en huracán lejos de tierra.

Según el boletín de las 17.00 horas (21.00 GMT) del Centro Nacional de Huracanes de EE.UU., Humberto, que permaneció estacionario gran parte del día cerca de la isla bahamense Gran Ábaco, descargando lluvia, está moviéndose a 7 millas por hora (11 km/h).

Se espera que mantenga la dirección actual hasta que el domingo o lunes haga un giro gradual al norte y luego vire bruscamente al noreste.

En la trayectoria pronosticada, el sistema se alejará de Bahamas y luego se desplazará hacia mar abierto lejos de la costa este de Florida.

Los vientos de fuerza de tormenta tropical se extienden hasta 140 millas (220 km) al norte y este del centro.

El gobierno de Bahamas ha retirado un aviso de tormenta tropical que regía para el noroeste de ese país insular, aun maltrecho por el embate del potente huracán Dorian hace dos semanas, que causó más de 50 muertos y unos 1.300 desaparecidos y dejó sin hogar a decenas de miles de personas.

Se espera que Humberto siga produciendo por ahora lluvias en Bahamas y marejadas en el noroeste del archipiélago y en la costa este de EE.UU. desde el este-central de Florida hasta Carolina del Sur, que pueden producir resacas y corrientes marinas peligrosas.

En caso de que se cumpla el pronóstico del NHC y Humberto sea huracán, será el tercero de la actual temporada de ciclones en la cuenca atlántica, que va del 1 de junio al 30 de noviembre.

Además de Humberto, el NHC monitorea actualmente dos sistemas en la cuenca atlántica que pueden llegar a ser tormentas con nombre en próximos días, uno de ellos en la parte oriental del Golfo de México.

