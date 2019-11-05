La tercera entrega de “Fantastic Beasts” comenzará a rodarse en 2020

Los acontecimientos de la nueva cinta se centrarán en Río de Janeiro (Brasil), después de que la primera visitara Nueva York (EE.UU) y la segunda hiciera lo mismo en París, informó hoy en exclusiva el diario especializado en la industria Deadline.

David Yates volverá a dirigir el filme, en el que también repetirán David Heyman, J.K. Rowling y Steve Kloves como productores.

Los intérpretes de las dos anteriores entregas volverán a sus mismos personajes en un elenco al que se unirá Jessica Williams, quien ya apareció brevemente en la cinta “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” pero en la nueva película tendrá un papel más destacado como la profesora Eulalie “Lally” Hicks.

La tercera película de la saga iba a rodarse durante el pasado verano, pero el proyecto se canceló porque la producción no tuvo tiempo de preparar una nueva entrega en un plazo tan corto tras el estreno de la segunda.

En total, la película original “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016) y “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018) recaudaron más de 1.500 millones de dólares en todo el mundo.

En la última cinta, los protagonistas, liderados por el experto en criaturas mágicas Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), debían hacer frente al poderoso mago Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), cuyo objetivo era dominar la Tierra criando magos de sangre pura.

El argumento contó con numerosos guiños a los fanáticos de Potter, incluido el regreso a la escuela Hogwarts, con Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller y Zoe Kravitz en el reparto.

“Creo que la primera parte era muy cálida. El objetivo era presentar a los personajes, tipos que no encajan bien en la sociedad pero que encuentran apoyo los unos en los otros. Ahora, el peligro que les rodea es mayor y la historia, aunque hay magia, humor y romanticismo, es más oscura”, explicó entonces Redmayne en una entrevista con Efe.