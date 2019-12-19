La tenista puertorriqueña Mónica Puig no disputará el Abierto de Australia

Por EFE jueves 19 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- La tenista puertorriqueña Mónica Puig anunció este jueves que no podrá iniciar la temporada de tenis en el Abierto de Australia tras ser operada del nervio cubital en el codo derecho.

En un comunicado difundido a través de sus redes sociales, Puig indicó que fue operada en Nueva York hace dos días después de que el codo la estuviera molestando “desde hace algún tiempo” y le doliera “continuamente”.

Sin embargo, indica que la buena noticia es que gracias al equipo médico del hospital donde se operó “hemos encontrado y arreglado el problema”.

“Anticipo una recuperación rápida y espero estar de nuevo en las pistas lo antes posible”, se despide la tenista.

Este mes de noviembre, Puig inauguró las canchas de tenis del Hotel Caribe Hilton de San Juan, que fue remodelado tras el paso del huracán María, que llevarán su nombre.

La inversión en las pistas fue de 70.000 dólares.

El pasado mes de octubre la tenista puertorriqueña confesó que sufrió depresión tras ganar, contra pronóstico, la medalla de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro 2016.

“Claramente, he tenido dificultadas los pasados tres años, lidiando con toda la presión y expectativa que vino con ganar la medalla de oro en las Olimpiadas de 2016. Probablemente han sido los tres años más difíciles que enfrentando en toda mi vida”, señaló Puig entonces en su cuenta de la red social de Instagram.

La tenista puertorriqueña dijo que “hay un trauma después de ganar algo tan grande que te da una ‘cachetada’ y te empuja al suelo”, en las declaraciones en Instagram concedidas al portal especializado en el mundo de la raqueta “behindtheracket.com”.

Puig, ahora bajo la supervisión de su nuevo entrenador, el belga Philippe DeHaes, bajó en esta última temporada hasta el puesto 81 de la clasificación de la WTA.

La tenista cambió de entrenador en cuatro ocasiones en los últimos año, la última al dejar de colaborar el pasado agosto con Kamau Murray una semana antes del inicio del Abierto de Estados Unidos.

