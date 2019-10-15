La SIP repudia asesinato de segundo periodista en medio de protestas en Haití

Por EFE martes 15 de octubre, 2019
Nehemie Joseph

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami (EE.UU.).- La Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa (SIP) condenó este martes la muerte de Nehemie Joseph, el segundo periodista asesinado este año en Haití, país donde se llevan a cabo violentas protestas antigubernamentales, e instó a las autoridades a dar con los responsables.

La muerte de este periodista se suma a la de Pétion Rospide, fallecido el pasado junio durante una protesta para exigir la renuncia del presidente haitiano, Jovenel Moise, y a la desaparición del reportero gráfico Vladjimir Legagneur, de la que se cumplió un año en marzo sin que las autoridades hayan esclarecido el caso.

Familiares de la víctima encontraron el jueves pasado el cadáver de Joseph, que trabajaba para la radio Panik FM y era corresponsal de radio Mega en Mirebalais (centro del país), en el maletero de su vehículo con tres impactos de bala.

El jamaiquino Christopher Barnes, presidente de la SIP, y el mexicano Roberto Rock, presidente de la Comisión de Libertad de Prensa e Información de esa organización, calificaron el clima de inseguridad de Haití para los periodistas “tan alarmante” como las mismas las protestas.

Desde el pasado 16 de septiembre se desató una oleada de protestas violentas que se ha mantenido casi a diario desde entonces, contribuyendo al bloqueo del país, que vive una profunda crisis económica, política y social.

Barnes y Rock instaron “a las autoridades a cumplir con su deber de investigar, identificar, juzgar y sancionar a todos los involucrados materiales e intelectuales en este y otros asesinatos impunes en el país”.

La SIP, con sede en Miami, señaló que el asesinato ocurrió en medio de un alarmante recrudecimiento de las violentas protestas y semanas después que el periodista publicara en su cuenta en Facebook que recibió amenazas de políticos que lo acusaban de instigar las manifestaciones.

La organización regional recordó además el asesinato de Pétion, de la emisora local Radio Sans Fin (RSF), ocurrido en junio pasado, como también otros ataques contra comunicadores, camarógrafos y fotógrafos en medio de un clima de violencia generalizado.

Además, la SIP ha reclamado al Estado haitiano por no esclarecer la desaparición desde marzo de 2018 del reportero gráfico Vladjimir Legagneur, así como la impunidad en los casos de Georges Henry Honorat, Pierre-Richard Alexandre, Benson Roc, Jean Liphète Nelson, Jean Richard Louis Charles, Jean-Rémy Badio, Francois Latour, Alix Joseph, Jacques Roche y Jean Leopold Dominique, asesinados entre 2000 y 2013.

Anuncios