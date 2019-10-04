La SIP renueva su compromiso con la libertad de prensa al cumplir 75 años

Por EFE viernes 4 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.– La Sociedad Interamericana de Prensa (SIP) inauguró este viernes su 75 Asamblea General con una renovación de su compromiso con la defensa de la libertad de expresión y con la unión y solidaridad entre los medios del continente.


“La SIP vale la pena”, subrayó María Elvira Domínguez, del diario El País, de Cali (Colombia), presidenta de la organización formada por más de mil medios tradicionales, digitales y audiovisuales del continente, en su mensaje durante la apertura de la Asamblea, que se celebra en el Hotel Biltmore de Coral Gables (Miami-Dade) hasta el 7 de octubre.

Domínguez, cuarta mujer presidente en la historia de la SIP, que comienza en 1942, aunque tiene sus orígenes en un congreso panamericano de periodistas celebrado en EE.UU. en los años 20, pasó revista a la lucha que esta organización lleva a cabo a favor de la libertad de prensa, con ejemplos recientes como las misiones realizadas en Nicaragua.

Aseguró que la SIP “no va a bajar los brazos” y va a seguir siendo una entidad “combativa” por 75 años más.

En ese punto presentó al periodista nicaragüense Miguel Mora, del medio 100 % noticias, quien el año pasado ganó uno de los premios de excelencia de la SIP y luego fue encarcelado por el Gobierno “autoritario” de Daniel Ortega por su valor y trabajo periodístico.

Mora, que asiste a la reunión junto a su esposa, recibió una fuerte ovación de la Asamblea General.

Domínguez vinculó la libertad de prensa a la democracia, pero también a la “justicia y a la equidad”, y subrayó que la fuerza de los medios de comunicación está en “la unión y la solidaridad”, que “nos hacen imbatibles”.

Al respecto indicó que el espíritu interamericano de esta organización significa que todos sus miembros deben ayudarse, de norte a sur del continente.

Aunque indicó que no es “la mejor época ni el mejor momento” para la prensa desde el punto de vista económico, tanto por las crisis económicas de los países como por la del modelo de negocio, Domínguez aseguró que la situación es mejor que hace una década y que los esfuerzos de los medios por adaptarse a los cambios están dando frutos.

Además de la presidenta de la SIP, intervino en la inauguración el alcalde de Coral Gables, Raúl Valdés-Fauli, quien dio la bienvenida a los participantes de la conferencia en un discurso en el que resaltó la importancia de una “prensa libre y vigorosa”.

Puso como ejemplo la investigación realizada por el diario The Miami Herald sobre el trato de favor dado por la justicia de Florida al empresario Jeffrey Epstein, quien en agosto pasado, años después del proceso judicial en este estado, se suicidó en una cárcel neoyorquina donde aguardaba juicio por diversos delitos relacionados con tráfico sexual de menores.

Este nuevo proceso federal contra Epstein se pudo abrir gracias a la aparición de nuevas pruebas y testimonios, obtenidos en parte a raíz de un trabajo del diario miamense.

Durante la ceremonia inaugural se rindió homenaje a Scott Schurz, presidente honorario de la SIP, y se presentó un vídeo conmemorativo de los 75 años de la entidad con sede en Miami.

