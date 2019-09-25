La quiebra de Thomas Cook costará hasta 25 millones a las aseguradoras belgas

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, BRUSELAS.- La quiebra del operador turístico británico Thomas Cook costará entre 20 y 25 millones de euros al Fondo de Garantía de Viajes belga, una agrupación de mutuas que tendrá que costear la repatriación de unos 13.400 turistas y ocuparse de los 70.000 viajes ya reservados para este año.

Así lo ha explicado este miércoles el ministro de Empleo belga en funciones, Wouter Beke, en una comisión parlamentaria, según recoge el diario belga “Le Soir”.

Este Fondo de Garantía de Viajes, financiado por el sector turístico para casos de quiebra, dará prioridad a la repatriación de los 13.400 turistas belgas que habían reservado con Thomas Cook Belgique y se encuentran atrapados en el extranjero.

El Fondo ha organizado hasta el momento 24 vuelos entre este miércoles y jueves para devolver a Bélgica a los afectados, mientras que mantiene cancelados todos los viajes que deberían haber partido desde el martes pasado.

Asimismo, ha advertido a las personas que habían reservado paquetes con Thomas Cook o Neckermann, la marca con que también opera en Bélgica, para que no sigan pagando por los servicios.

La filial Thomas Cook Bélgica, que emplea a unas 600 personas en este país y organiza cada año los viajes de unos 700.000 turistas belgas, paralizó el lunes su actividad pero espera reanudar la mayor parte de la misma, aunque todavía no hay fecha para ello.

De este modo, se salvarían 501 empleos, mientras que otras dos entidades que forman parte de la empresa y cuentan con 75 trabajadores se han declarado en quiebra, según informa la agencia local Belga.

Empresa y aseguradora están ahora a la espera de que se nombre a un administrador concursal.

Por su parte, la filial de la empresa en Holanda ha recibido este miércoles un aplazamiento de pagos, el paso previo a la quiebra, y la Justicia holandesa ha nombrado ya a un administrador concursal para la rama de la firma, que emplea a 200 personas en el país.

Unas 10.000 personas que reservaron con Thomas Cook Holanda o con Neckermann se han visto afectadas por la quiebra de la matriz el lunes pasado, mientras que otros 50.000 viajes ya reservados no podrán realizarse, según la televisión estatal NOS.

Sus repatriaciones y las posibles compensaciones correrán también a cargo del Fondo de Garantía de Viajes holandés. Por el momento no hay cálculos de cual será el coste de esta cobertura, pero según algunos expertos podría requerir de buena parte de los 90 millones de euros con que cuenta el fondo.

