La quiebra de Thomas Cook afecta a unos 2.000 turistas en Cuba

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- La quiebra del turoperador británico Thomas Cook ha afectado a unos 2.000 turistas que se encuentran en Cuba, informaron el lunes fuentes de la Embajada de Reino Unido en La Habana, y ha obligado a reprogramar una decena de vuelos desde tres aeropuertos de la isla caribeña.

Los afectados están en tres destinos cubanos: la provincia oriental de Holguín, Cayo Coco frente a la costa norte y el popular balneario turístico de Varadero, unos 150 kilómetros al oeste de La Habana, aseguró a Efe un funcionario de la legación diplomática británica.

Los clientes de Thomas Cook tenían planeado regresar a Reino Unido en las próximas semanas en un total de diez vuelos, el primero de ellos la tarde del martes 24 desde Holguín al aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick, que ha sido reprogramado para el mismo día.

Los nueve vuelos restantes desde los tres destinos, que estaban planeados entre este miércoles 25 de septiembre y el próximo 6 de octubre, se encuentran aún pendientes de reprogramar, según la Autoridad de Aviación Civil de Reino Unido (CAA, por sus siglas en inglés).

Los afectados tienen garantizada su estancia en los hoteles cubanos hasta que sean trasladados de regreso a Reino Unido, explicó la fuente de la Embajada, que ha enviado personal de asistencia a los tres destinos para atender a los clientes de Thomas Cook.

Por su parte, el embajador británico en Cuba, Anthony Stokes, explicó vía Twitter que trabaja con las autoridades del país y personal de Thomas Cook para asegurar que los viajeros sigan disfrutando de sus vacaciones y finalmente regresen de forma segura.

Los aproximadamente 2.000 turistas que viajaron a Cuba a través de Thomas Cook forman parte de los más de 600.000 de todo el mundo -150.000 del Reino Unido- afectados por la quiebra de este turoperador, producida esta madrugada tras 178 años de historia.

La caída del grupo – que opera en 16 países, cuenta con 105 aviones y posee 200 hoteles y complejos hoteleros con su marca- también afecta a quienes ya pagaron reservas anticipadas que suman millones de libras.

Thomas Cook entró en suspensión de pagos al no obtener los fondos adicionales de 200 millones de libras (227 millones de euros) que le exigían los bancos -como el RBS y el Lloyds- para afrontar los meses de invierno.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar