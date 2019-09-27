La propuesta de Leonel de hacer un conteo manual del voto no cosecha apoyos

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019
Leonel Fernández, expresidente de la República

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La solicitud de aplicar el conteo manual de votos en las elecciones primarias del 6 de octubre, presentada este jueves ante la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) por el equipo del expresidente Leonel Fernández, no ha cosechado apoyos dentro ni fuera del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD).


Frente a esa petición, el también aspirante presidencial oficialista Gonzalo Castillo manifestó este viernes su total apoyo a que se mantenga el voto y el escrutinio automatizado preparado por la JCE, que hace “más fácil y rápido el proceso de votación, lo que permite dar un resultado a la mayor brevedad”.

A su entender, “este sistema de votación reviste de más transparencia, confianza y credibilidad, por lo que sería un retroceso volver al conteo manual”, señaló al visitar a miembros del partido en Boca Chica.

También da su respaldo al voto automatizado el expresidente y precandidato presidencial por el Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), Hipólito Mejía, según explicó ante los medios su portavoz, Eddy Olivares.

“La Junta Central Electoral debe se fortalecida en ese sentido. Todo este proceso ha sido consensuado con los partidos políticos y, en consecuendia, él (Mejía) está de acuerdo en que se haga tal y como ha sido acordado”, apuntó.

Por su parte, el miembro del movimiento Participación Ciudadana Francisco Álvarez opinó que “no es lógico, ni razonable ni eficiente que el país haya gastado cientos de miles de millones de pesos para automatizar el voto y el escrutitnio y que ahora volvamos atrás al conteo manual. Realmente eso no tiene mucho sentido”, dijo a la prensa.

El equipo político de Leonel Fernández presentó ayer ante el órgano electoral una instancia solicitando que se haga un conteo manual de los votos correspondientes al nivel presidencial en el 100 % de las mesas electorales.

El delegado político de Fernández afirmó que el equipo confía en el voto automatizado pero que ese sistema es nuevo y que necesita la validación porque será utilizado en las elecciones municipales, presidenciales y congresuales del 2020.

En las primarias, tanto el PLD como el PRM elegirán a sus candidatos para las elecciones presidenciales y parlamentarias de mayo de 2020 y para las municipales de febrero próximo.

Por primera vez en la historia del país, un partido, el PLD, va a celebrar primarias abiertas, mientras que en las del PRM solo participarán sus militantes. EFE

