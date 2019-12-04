La presidenta interina de Bolivia hace los primeros ajustes en su Gobierno

Por EFE martes 3 de diciembre, 2019
Jeanine Áñez, presidenta interina de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- La presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, hizo este martes los primeros ajustes a su Gabinete de ministros, del que salió el hasta ahora titular de la Presidencia, Jerjes Justiniano, al cumplirse tres semanas del Gobierno transitorio del país.

En lugar de Justiniano, asumió el exsenador Yerko Núñez, que hasta ahora se desempeñó como ministro de Obras Públicas y a quien Áñez se refirió como un hombre de su “entera confianza”.

La presidenta interina, que no mencionó a Justiniano en su discurso, sostuvo que ahora que la pacificación en el país está avanzando, su Gobierno tiene por delante “desafíos muy específicos” como el trabajo con el nuevo Tribunal Supremo Electoral, cuyos miembros serán elegidos en el Parlamento.

Áñez reiteró que el objetivo de la gestión transitoria es que los bolivianos participen en “un proceso electoral impecable, caracterizado por las elecciones libres, transparentes y justas”.

“Al mismo tiempo, el Gobierno requiere de manera urgente un enfoque nuevo en la gestión para que la economía se reactive rápidamente y todo el aparato productivo público y privado pueda generar riquezas sin obstáculos políticos o burocráticos”, indicó.

Por ello, explicó que ha decidido designar a Núñez como nuevo ministro de la Presidencia y resaltó su “amplia experiencia en la administración del Estado”.

El Ministerio de Obras Públicas ha quedado en manos de Iván Arias, un analista político y experto en gestión pública y descentralización que fue viceministro de Participación Popular en 2002.

Además, Oscar Mercado juró como nuevo ministro de Trabajo, un cargo que estaba pendiente de designación.

Justiniano fue cuestionado en los últimos días por una supuesta influencia judicial en un caso de una violación múltiple conocido como “La Manada” boliviana, al haber sido abogado defensor de uno de los involucrados en este suceso.

Por otra parte, un viceministro del área de Comunicación renunció al cargo denunciando supuesta “coacción” de Justiniano en su contra.

Antes de los cambios anunciados por Áñez, el ahora exministro escribió en Twitter que “no existe una sola evidencia” de la supuesta manipulación judicial de la que le acusan.

“Me he dedicado tan solo a trabajar por mi país, creo que algo hicimos, como para ahora recibir solo ingratitudes. Mi lealtad es con el país, con la presidente y mi conciencia”, dijo Justiniano.

Áñez asumió la Presidencia boliviana en forma interina el pasado 12 de noviembre, en medio de la convulsión política generada por denuncias de fraude en el proceso electoral, que llevaron a la renuncia de Evo Morales presionado por las Fuerzas Armadas.

La renuncia de Morales ha sido calificada como “golpe de Estado” por varios Gobiernos y políticos latinoamericanos.

Otros países han reconocido al Ejecutivo interino de Áñez, mientras que parte de la comunidad internacional ha instado al diálogo sin pronunciarse sobre la crisis política.

Anuncios