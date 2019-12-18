La Policía de Tailandia detiene al “Jack el destripador tailandés”

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bangkok.- La Policía de Tailandia ha detenido este miércoles al asesino en serie conocido como el “Jack el destripador tailandés”, Somkid Pumpuang, cuando viajaba en tren después de presuntamente haber cometido su último asesinato el pasado domingo, informaron fuentes policiales.

Somkid, de 55 años, está acusado de haber estrangulado en la localidad nororiental de Khoen Kaen a una mujer de 51 años a la que había conocido a través de Facebook, y fue arrestado después de que le identificara una pareja de estudiantes que viajaban en el mismo tren y avisara a la policía.

“Pudimos prender al acusado esta mañana. El agente a cargo de la investigación le acusó de asesinar a otra persona y él acabó confesando su culpa”, dijo el subcomandante de la Policía Provincial de la Región 4, Chareonwit Sriwanich, en una rueda de prensa.

El “Jack el destripador tailandés” había sido condenado a muerte en 2005 por el asesinato de cinco mujeres, tras lo que le fue conmutada la pena por la de cadena perpetua, pero fue excarcelado el pasado mes de mayo por ser considerado un “prisionero excelente”, según el Departamento de Instituciones Penitenciarias tailandés.

Tras el suceso, el Departamento ha anunciado que es urgente revisar las políticas de reducción de penas y prometió endurecer los requisitos para liberar a los presos.

Según la policía, en su confesión, Somkid afirmó que había matado a la víctima como consecuencia de una pelea que le había puesto furioso.

La Policía añadió que el modus operandi del crimen sigue una pauta similar a la de los anteriores cinco asesinatos, que continuaría con la investigación y el jueves realizará una representación del crimen con el acusado en el lugar de los hechos, práctica habitual en las investigaciones policiales del país del Sudeste Asiático.

