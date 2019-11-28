La policía de Hong Kong entra en universidad tras once días de cerco

Por EFE miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Hong Kong.- La policía de Hong Kong entró este miércoles en el campus de la Universidad Politécnica (PolyU), cercado desde hace once días tras el motín de centenares de estudiantes que han ido saliendo progresivamente, para comprobar que dentro no quede nadie y limpiarlo de posibles artefactos peligrosos.

Pasadas las 8.00 hora local (00.00 GMT) un equipo de bomberos, seguido de un grupo de policías vestidos de civiles, accedió al campus para realizar una inspección, según pudo comprobar Efe.

Buscan cócteles molotov, productos químicos y posibles artefactos explosivos, así como la presencia de algún estudiante que permanezca escondido.

En los dos últimos días, equipos de búsqueda formados por civiles recorrieron el campus en busca de la veintena de activistas radicales que se creía que permanecían amotinados dentro, pero no encontraron a nadie.

Sin embargo, Efe pudo comprobar la presencia de al menos un estudiante que, según contó, permanece escondido con otros jóvenes y no sale por miedo a las represalias policiales, pese a que la policía asegura que si encuentra a alguien lo dejará marchar sin detenerlo.

Con la cara tapada, el estudiante confirmó que no tienen ninguna confianza en la policía y que harán “lo que tengamos que hacer”.

En declaraciones a Efe, el superintendente de la policía Lau Sin Hon explicó que el plan de hoy es dividirse en equipos de diez personas para ir inspeccionando el campus.

Tan pronto como concluyan la misión de comprobar que “no hay nada peligroso dentro” entregarán las instalaciones a las autoridades universitarias.

El campus, que se ha convertido en uno de los lugares icónicos de la lucha prodemocrática que protagonizan miles de personas en la urbe desde hace meses, ha quedado convertido en un campo de batalla.

Paredes pintadas con frases como “Free Hong Kong” (Hong Kong libre), restos de incendios, barricadas formadas por mobiliario escolar y un reguero por las instalaciones de cócteles molotov, máscaras y cascos, mezclados con zapatillas y mochilas estudiantiles.

Después de cercar el campus de la PolyU, donde se habían refugiado centenares de estudiantes, el cuerpo entró en el recinto el lunes 18 y se desató una batalla campal que terminó con más de mil detenidos -entre ellos 300 menores que pudieron volver a casa tras ser fichados- y decenas de heridos.

Alrededor de un centenar de estudiantes resistieron atrincherados dentro después de ese episodio, pero con el transcurso de los días fueron desertando o escapándose.

Aun así, se cree que quedan dentro una veintena de radicales, divididos en grupos pequeños y agazapados en las plantas más altas para no ser encontrados fácilmente, y que se hallan en un estado físico y psicológico muy precario.

