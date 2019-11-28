La policía británica informa no investigará abusos que implican al príncipe Andrés

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Londres.- La policía británica informó este jueves de que mantendrá su decisión de no investigar las acusaciones de “tráfico para la explotación sexual” contra el fallecido empresario estadounidense Jeffrey Epstein, un caso en el que está presuntamente involucrado el príncipe Andrés, hijo de la reina Isabel II.

La policía confirmó en un comunicado que en julio de 2015 recibió una denuncia por delitos “no recientes” contra Epstein y una mujer británica, pero considera que el caso está “principalmente centrado en actividades y relaciones fuera del Reino Unido”.

La policía británica detalló hoy que las denuncia se refiere a “eventos fuera del Reino Unido y una acusación de tráfico (sexual) en el centro de Londres en marzo de 2001”.

Una mujer estadounidense, Virginia Giuffre, ha asegurado que Epstein y su socia británica Ghislaine Maxwell la coaccionaron para mantener relaciones sexuales con el príncipe Andrés cuando ella tenía 17 años.

Según su testimonio, mantuvo relaciones íntimas con el hijo de la soberana británica en tres ocasiones, una de ellas en Londres.

El duque de York, por su parte, ha negado “categóricamente” las acusaciones.

“Nuestros agentes evaluaron las pruebas disponibles, entrevistamos a la denunciante y recabamos el consejo de la Fiscalía”, detalla el cuerpo policial.

“Tras esos consejos legales, quedó claro que cualquier investigación sobre tráfico de personas estaría principalmente centrada en actividades y relaciones fuera del Reino Unido”, agregó.

Por ese motivo, se tomó en noviembre de 2016 la decisión de que “no se abrirá una investigación criminal sobre este asunto”, un criterio que se mantiene a día de hoy.

La policía del Reino Unido sostiene que ha tenido contactos con “otras organizaciones encargadas de hacer cumplir la ley” y no han recibido ninguna “petición formal” para colaborar en las pesquisas.

El príncipe Andrés anunció la semana pasada su decisión de abandonar todas sus obligaciones públicas como miembro de la familia real británica a raíz del escándalo que ha provocado en el Reino Unido su vinculación con el caso Epstein.

Anuncios