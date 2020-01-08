La OTAN “reposiciona” temporalmente tropas en Irak por escalada de la tensión

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bruselas.- La OTAN “reposicionará” temporalmente a parte de su personal en Irak a diferentes localizaciones dentro y fuera del país, dentro de las medidas tomadas como precaución para proteger a su personal por la escalada de la tensión tras el ataque estadounidense que mató al general iraní Qasem Soleimaní en Bagdad.

Este cambio llega después de que la Alianza decidiera el sábado suspender temporalmente sus actividades de entrenamiento del Ejército y las fuerzas de seguridad iraquíes, movimientos que enmarca en la protección de su personal en el extranjero.

“Estamos tomando todas las precauciones necesarias para proteger a nuestra gente. Esto incluye el reposicionamiento temporal de parte de nuestro personal a diferentes localizaciones tanto dentro como fuera de Irak”, señalaron a Efe fuentes de la Alianza.

La OTAN incidió en que “mantiene una presencia” en el país y está “preparada” para continuar las actividades suspendidas “cuando la situación lo permita”.

La organización no aportó más detalles “para proteger la seguridad del personal sobre el terreno”, precisó.

El comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní, Qasem Soleimaní, murió el pasado viernes en un ataque de Estados Unidos en territorio iraquí, una acción que muchos países consideran que conlleva un riesgo de conflicto en Irak.

El ataque estadounidense tuvo lugar después de que seguidores y miembros de milicias chiíes iraquíes asaltaran la Embajada estadounidense en Bagdad el 31 de diciembre, en medio de una escalada de la tensión en el país.

El general Soleimaní era el encargado de las operaciones fuera de Irán de los Guardianes de la Revolución y estuvo presente sobre el terreno en Siria y en Irak, donde supervisó a las milicias respaldadas por Teherán en ambos Estados árabes.

