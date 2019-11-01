La ONU denuncia 42 muertos tras siete semanas de protestas en Haití

Por EFE viernes 1 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, GINEBRA.- Al menos 42 personas han fallecido, 19 de ellas a manos de las fuerzas de seguridad, en las siete semanas de protestas que paralizan Haití desde mediados de septiembre, denunció hoy la Oficina de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos.

Al menos uno de los fallecidos era un periodista y entre los 86 heridos contabilizados por la ONU desde el inicio de las protestas figuran otros nueve profesionales que cubrían las manifestaciones, destacó la portavoz de la oficina Marta Hurtado, quien pidió a todas las partes que “respeten la libertad de los medios para informar”.

Las primeras protestas se remontan a hace 16 meses, cuando la población haitiana comenzó a manifestarse por las subidas de precios de los alimentos, la corrupción gubernamental y otras reclamaciones, y la actual es la cuarta oleada, con graves efectos en la educación, la sanidad o el transporte.

“Los bloqueos de carreteras y la violencia se han traducido en mucha gente, especialmente fuera de la capital (Puerto Príncipe), con graves problemas para acceder a alimentos, agua potable, medicamentos y combustible”, señaló Hurtado.

La mayoría de los escolares haitianos no han podido iniciar sus clases pese a que el curso comenzó oficialmente en septiembre, y muchas instalaciones sanitarias hay problemas de abastecimiento eléctrico, de combustible, alimentos o equipamiento médicos, añadió la portavoz.

Hurtado también denunció un “alarmantemente alto” número de personas detenidas a la espera de juicio, debido al cierre de muchos juzgados locales por razones de seguridad.

Las autoridades haitianas abrieron investigaciones ante las denuncias de abusos de los agentes policiales en las protestas, algo que celebró la oficina que dirige la alta comisionada Michelle Bachelet, expresando su interés en que estas pesquisas sean transparentes e independientes.

La portavoz recomendó hoy a todas las partes que “tomen medidas para alcanzar soluciones pacíficas a las muchas reclamaciones que han llevado a los haitianos a salir a la calle en los últimos 16 meses”.

También llamó a que las protestas sean contenidas y pacíficas, y admitió que el diálogo se ve limitado por el hecho de que el Gobierno haitiano se encuentra en un momento de reestructuración.

Las protestas, que exigen la renuncia del presidente Jovenel Moise, se reanudaron a mediados de septiembre por la escasez de combustibles y se producen en el contexto de una sociedad plagada de corrupción, desigualdad, inseguridad, devaluación de la moneda y fuerte inflación.

