La OMS confirma la erradicación en todo el mundo de la polio tipo 3

Por EFE jueves 24 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, GINEBRA.- La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) confirmó hoy, en coincidencia con el Día Internacional contra la Poliomielitis, que el poliovirus tipo 3, uno de los tres causantes de esta enfermedad, ha sido erradicado en todo el mundo.

“Tras la erradicación de la viruela y del poliovirus tipo 2 (en 2015) esta noticia supone un logro histórico para la humanidad”, señaló la organización con sede en Ginebra en un comunicado.

El virus de la polio tipo 1, único que resta por eliminar, todavía ha provocado brotes en los últimos años en países como Pakistán, Afganistán, Nigeria o Filipinas.

“Lograr una total erradicación de la poliomielitis será un gran paso adelante en la salud mundial”, señaló hoy el director general de la OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, quien prometió redoblar los esfuerzos para lograr ese objetivo.

Los tres poliovirus presentan los mismos síntomas, y pueden causar parálisis o incluso la muerte a los pacientes, aunque presentan diferencias genéticas y virológicas.

El último caso de polio tipo 3 fue detectado en el norte de Nigeria en 2012, y desde entonces una red de trabajadores sanitarios y laboratorios ha trabajado para determinar y confirmar que el virus ya no existe en el mundo, exceptuando muestras controladas para su investigación.

