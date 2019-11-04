La mariposa monarca llega puntual a México para su periodo de hibernación

Por EFE lunes 4 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- La mariposa monarca ya llegó a sus sitios históricos de hibernación en México, los santuarios El Rosario y Chincua, en el occidental estado de Michoacán, y el Cerro Pelón, en el central estado de México, como parte de su habitual recorrido de migración para evitar el frío invernal de Canadá y EE.UU.

Las mariposas tuvieron un “arribo puntual” a territorio mexicano, en los primeros días de noviembre, pese a las intensas lluvias y fuertes ráfagas de viento que amenazaban con retrasar su viaje, informó este lunes la Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (Semarnat) en un boletín.

La primera mariposa monarca de la temporada registrada en México se avistó el pasado 7 de octubre en Ciudad Acuña, norteño estado de Coahuila, al norte del país, y los primeros grupos llegaron el día 13 de ese mismo mes.

 


En este momento, en los bosques mexicanos de oyamel, situados en el centro y sur del país, los grupos de mariposas monarca están inmersos en la formación de racimos y en reconocer el terreno donde hibernarán durante los próximos cinco meses.

La temporada 2019-2020 comenzó en agosto pasado, al emprender las mariposas su recorrido de más de 4.500 kilómetros desde el sur de Canadá, cruzando Estados Unidos y el norte de México.

Según datos de Monarch Watch, el primer ejemplar de la presente campaña migratoria fue etiquetado en Nebraska, Estados Unidos.

El invierno pasado, la mariposa monarca aumentó un 144 % su presencia en los bosques mexicanos durante su periodo de hibernación con respecto al 2017, según datos del Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza (WWF, por sus siglas en inglés).

El lepidóptero ocupó en el invierno 2018-2019 6,05 hectáreas de los bosques del estado de Michoacán y el estado de México, una cifra notablemente superior a las 2,48 hectáreas registradas durante el monitoreo de 2017-2018.

Además del buen precedente de la última hibernación, un reporte de la Alianza WWWF-Fundación TELMEX Telcel, la Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (Conanp) y el Instituto de Biología de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) presentado el pasado mes de octubre aseguraba que la degradación forestal en la reserva de la mariposa monarca en México descendió un 25,4 % de marzo de 2018 a marzo de 2019.

Este extraordinario fenómeno migratorio de estos insectos fue designado en 2008 como Patrimonio Mundial de la Humanidad.

