La India prohíbe los cigarrillos electrónicos

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva Delhi.- El Gobierno de la India anunció este miércoles su decisión de prohibir los cigarrillos electrónicos, citando entre otras razones su uso creciente por los jóvenes y la adopción de estos dispositivos por no fumadores.

La prohibición de los dispositivos de vapeo cubre desde su producción en la India hasta su importación pasando por la venta, afirmó en una rueda de prensa la ministra de Finanzas, Nirmala Sitharaman, tras una reunión del Gabinete esta mañana.

“La decisión se ha tomado teniendo en cuenta el impacto de los cigarrillos electrónicos en la juventud de hoy”, señaló la ministra.

Cigarrillo electrónico en mano -en su caja original-, Sitharaman explicó que gente que nunca había fumado utiliza ahora los dispositivos como “una declaración de estilo” y denunció que “aunque parecen ‘cool’, han despertado muchas preocupaciones en Estados Unidos y muchos países occidentales”.

Lo que empezó siendo una herramienta para abandonar el tabaco se ha convertido en una fuente de nicotina en sí misma, sintetizó.

La ministra citó entre otras causas de preocupación para el Gobierno indio las recientes muertes en Estados Unidos como consecuencia del uso de estos dispositivos, así como su uso creciente entre los jóvenes de ese país.

El Gobierno publicará una ordenanza pronto con la prohibición de los cigarrillos electrónicos, dijo Sitharaman.

Los resultados de la Encuesta Mundial de Tabaquismo en Adultos (GATS) de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) de 2016 muestran que casi 100 millones de indios, el 10,7 % de la población total, fuman.

El número es todavía mayor si se tiene en cuenta el uso de tabaco de mascar, muy popular en el subcontinente indio, el 40 % de todos los hombres consume tabaco de algún tipo. 

