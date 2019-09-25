La impulsora del #MeToo francés es condenada por difamación

El Tribunal de París sentenció a Sandra Muller a pagar 15.000 euros en concepto de daños e intereses y otros 5.000 euros de costas judiciales.

La periodista francesa delató públicamente en Twitter en octubre de 2017 a Eric Brion, antiguo director general de la cadena de televisión dedicada a la hípica “Equidia”, y animó a otras mujeres a denunciar a los hombres que habían abusado de ellas en el trabajo.

Brion admitió que le dijo bruscamente en un cóctel en Cannes que ella le gustaba, pero precisó en una tribuna difundida en el diario “Le Monde” que no insistió y que su comportamiento no podía compararse al atribuido al productor estadounidense Harvey Weinstein.

La Justicia consideró que no hubo un delito de acoso en el sentido jurídico del término y que por tanto acusarlo de acosador era difamatorio.

Muller y su abogado, Francis Szpiner, lamentaron en una conferencia de prensa ese veredicto, que en opinión del letrado tiene un sentido “punitivo”, es decepcionante y busca acallar a mujeres que hayan sido víctimas.

“Si se tiene la sensación de que la Justicia no está ahí para ayudarte, no te incita a actuar”, indicó Szpiner, que avanzó que presentarán un recurso.

Muller, residente en Estados Unidos, estimó que aunque a nivel personal haya perdido, no se arrepiente de lo que hizo porque el movimiento #BalanceTonPorc ha servido, según ella, para “liberar la palabra de las víctimas” y animar a seguir denunciando comportamientos reprochables.

Añadió que aunque la sentencia todavía no tiene que ejecutarse, no dispone de medios económicos para pagarla y no descarta iniciar una recaudación pública de fondos en caso de tener que abonarla. De momento, apuntó que sí retirará el tuit que la ha llevado a los tribunales.

El #BalanceTonPorc provocó en Francia un debate sobre el acoso que llegó a enfrentar a feministas con un centenar de artistas e intelectuales, que en un manifiesto difundido en “Le Monde” criticaron el “puritanismo” de la campaña desatada a raíz del caso Weinstein.

Para Szpiner, no obstante, el tuit de quien entonces era una desconocida en Francia consiguió un eco mundial porque “encontró resonancia en numerosas mujeres, que se dijeron que por fin se estaba rompiendo la omertá (ley del silencio)”.