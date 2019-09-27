La gobernadora de Puerto Rico apoya plan de reestructuración de la deuda

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019
Wanda Vázquez, gobernadora de Puerto Rico

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- La gobernadora de Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, dijo este viernes que apoya el plan de ajuste para reestructurar la millonaria deuda de la isla caribeña presentado este viernes por la Junta de Supervisión Fiscal (JSF), la entidad federal de control al Ejecutivo de San Juan.

Vázquez, en un mensaje dirigido al país, señaló que respalda la aprobación del nuevo plan de ajuste a la deuda presentado por la JSF que proyecta reducir a 1.500 millones de dólares el pago anual de la deuda del Gobierno central.

“La mejor opción es aprobar el plan”, subrayó la gobernadora, tras asegurar que Puerto Rico no puede seguir “atascado en la quiebra por muchos años más”.

La JSF divulgó este viernes en un comunicado el plan de ajuste que propone reestructurar 35.000 millones de dólares de la deuda y otras reclamaciones contra el Gobierno de la isla, así como más de 50.000 millones en obligaciones de pensiones.

Vázquez matizó que la aprobación del plan de reestructuración seguirá ahora su paso en el Tribunal federal y que por su parte prestará toda la atención a cómo se desarrolla el proceso.

La gobernadora hizo especial hincapié en las pensiones, tras resaltar que el acuerdo prevé una reducción de la cuantía, en concreto del 8,5 %, pero sólo para aquellos pensionados que reciban más de 1.200 dólares mensuales.

Vázquez destacó que eso significa que el 60 % de los pensionados no sufrirá recorte alguno.

Dijo que el plan presenta acuerdos tantos con sindicatos como con pensionados, por lo que se trata la mejor opción posible en estos momentos.

La jefa del Ejecutivo aclaró que el plan hoy presentado será enmendado en varias ocasiones hasta su aprobación definitiva y que por ello seguirá con atención el proceso en defensa de los derechos puertorriqueños.

“El plan incluye las salvaguarda para el pago de las pensiones”, dijo.

Vázquez insistió en que el plan es la mejor solución, ya que la deuda suponía el pago anual por parte del Gobierno de 2.500 millones de dólares, únicamente en intereses.

Recordó que ya se reestructuraron 23.000 millones de dólares gracias a la colaboración del Gobierno, la JSF y los acreedores, además de destacar que el Ejecutivo ha puesto de su parte con una importante reducción del gasto público.

“El Gobierno llevó a cabo un recorte en gastos operacionales que fue el más grande en los últimos 40 años”, indicó.

La gobernadora recordó también que la JSF intentó en estos años de convivencia usurpar las tareas propias del Gobierno, un conflicto que como dijo no ha evitado que, finalmente, se llegara a un consenso.

El plan presentado hoy por la JSF provee un marco para reducir la deuda del Gobierno de Puerto Rico a niveles sostenibles y proporciona un camino para salir de la quiebra, según la entidad de control federal.

Además, reduce las obligaciones totales de 35.000 millones de dólares -bonos y otras reclamaciones- en más del 60 %, a 12.000 millones de dólares.

Combinado con la reestructuración de la deuda de la Corporación del Fondo de Interés Apremiante (COFINA) a principios de este año, el plan reduce el servicio de la deuda anual a poco menos del 9 % de los ingresos del Gobierno, comparado con casi 30 % antes de la Ley Promesa.

El documento anunciado deberá ser ahora valorado por la jueza federal encargada de la quiebra de Puerto Rico, Laura Taylor.

“Necesitamos la aprobación del tribunal y tomará un tiempo llegar. Un plan que tiene el apoyo de ciertos ‘bonistas’, retirados y empleados públicos es el mejor plan para eliminar la nube que ha estado colgando sobre la economía de Puerto Rico”, dijo Carrión, presidente de la JSF.

La entidad de control federal radicó el Plan ante el Tribunal de Distrito de los Estados Unidos para el Distrito de Puerto Rico, que tiene jurisdicción sobre los casos de quiebra de Puerto Rico bajo Promesa y de los que se encarga Taylor.

La Ley de Supervisión, Administración y Estabilidad Económica de Puerto Rico (Promesa) es una norma aprobada en 2016 para hacer frente a la crisis económica de Puerto Rico que permite la reestructuración de la deuda en un proceso similar a la bancarrota.

