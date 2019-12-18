La Fiscalía boliviana emite orden de detención contra el expresidente Morales

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- La Fiscalía boliviana emitió este miércoles una orden de detención contra el expresidente Evo Morales, a quien el Gobierno interino de Jeanine Áñez ha acusado de supuestos delitos de sedición y terrorismo.

El ministro interino de Gobierno (Interior), Arturo Murillo, compartió en Twitter una fotografía del documento en el que se ordena aprehender a Morales, refugiado en Argentina, y trasladarlo ante la Fiscalía Especializada Anticorrupción para “prestar su declaración informativa.

“Sr. @evoespueblo (la cuenta de Morales en Twitter) para su conocimiento”, escribió Murillo.

El Gobierno interino de Bolivia presentó en noviembre pasado contra él una denuncia en la fiscalía en La Paz por delitos como terrorismo, al acusarle de incitar a la violencia contra el Ejecutivo provisional de Áñez desde su asilo en México.

La denuncia se sustenta en pruebas como un vídeo en que se escucha una voz atribuida a Morales, cuya autenticidad no ha sido demostrada por fuentes independientes.

La voz, por teléfono supuestamente desde México, incita a un dirigente cocalero en Bolivia, contra quien también hay una orden de aprehensión, a mantener bloqueadas las ciudades para impedir el ingreso de alimentos.

Evo Morales se encuentra en Argentina desde la semana pasada procedente de México, a donde llegó como asilado tras salir del Bolivia el pasado 11 de noviembre.

Morales dimitió el pasado 10 de noviembre denunciando un golpe de Estado para derrocarlo, tras publicarse esa misma jornada un informe previo de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) que advertía “graves irregulares” en las elecciones del 20 de octubre en las que fue declarado vencedor para un cuarto mandato consecutivo.

El informe final de la OEA estableció una “manipulación dolosa” en las elecciones, ahora anuladas por una ley de urgencia que prevé nuevos comicios a comienzos de 2020, aún sin fecha.

Morales, que ha pedido ser acogido como refugiado en Argentina, aseguró el martes en una rueda de prensa en ese país que fue víctima de un “golpe de Estado” y que no teme ser detenido.

