La FAO alerta del alto coste de las dietas de mala calidad en el mundo

Por EFE miércoles 16 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, ROMA- Las dietas de mala calidad suponen un alto coste para los individuos, las comunidades y los países tras haberse convertido en el principal riesgo de muerte prematura, denunció hoy la FAO.

En la ceremonia por el Día Mundial de la Alimentación, el director general de la Organización de la ONU para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO), Qu Dongyu, alertó de que la malnutrición supone una “barrera” para lograr los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible pactados por la comunidad internacional para 2030.

“Nuestras acciones son nuestro futuro” es el lema de la jornada, que busca llamar la atención sobre el incremento del hambre, que sufren más de 820 millones de personas, y del sobrepeso y la obesidad, con más de 2.000 millones de afectados.

Qu aseguró que el exceso de peso y las enfermedades no transmisibles tienen un “serio coste para los individuos, las familias, las comunidades y los países”.

Llamó a los estados a “expandir sus políticas para investigar e invertir en alimentos como frutas, verduras y legumbres, y llevar el mercado a los pequeños agricultores”.

El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, envió un mensaje en el que insistió en transformar los sistemas alimentarios para que las dietas de calidad sean accesibles para todas las personas, propósito por el que en 2021 se celebrará una cumbre mundial.

El primer ministro de Italia, Giuseppe Conte, en representación del país que acoge a las agencias de la ONU para la alimentación, aseguró que la alimentación debe concentrarse en el “bienestar de las personas”, para lo que hace falta luchar contra las desigualdades y lograr “un equilibrio entre lo que se produce y se consume”.

