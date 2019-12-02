La familia de periodista asesinada en Malta pide investigar a primer ministro

Por EFE lunes 2 de diciembre, 2019
La periodista Daphne Caruana Galizia, asesinada en 2017

EL NUEVO DIARIO, ROMA.- La familia de la periodista maltesa Daphne Caruana Galizia, asesinada en 2017, presentó hoy una demanda judicial para solicitar que se investigue al primer ministro del país, Joseph Muscat, y su posible implicación en este homicidio.

Además, han solicitado que se guarden las evidencias relevantes relacionadas con el caso como parte de la investigación en curso, informa este lunes el diario maltés “Times of Malta”.

En la denuncia, el marido de Caruana Galizia y sus tres hijos piden a Muscat que desista de participar en las investigaciones sobre el homicidio para garantizar la independencia de las pesquisas y argumentan que entre las personas interrogadas se encuentra su exjefe de gabinete y amigo íntimo, Keith Schembri.

El diario apunta a que Schembri ha sido señalado como posible involucrado en el complot que ordenó el asesinato de la periodista y fue quien presuntamente entregó informaciones importantes al empresario Yorgen Fenech, supuesto autor intelectual del crimen.

Schembri, además, ha participado en los últimos meses en reuniones de los servicios de seguridad y podría haber tenido acceso a información sensible relacionada con la investigación, explica “Times of Malta”.

El primer ministro de Malta, Joseph Muscat, anunció el domingo que dejará su cargo en enero, una vez que el Partido Laborista elija a un sucesor, después la presión que ha sufrido recientemente su Gobierno por el asesinato de Caruana Galizia en 2017, cuando una bomba estalló en el coche en el que se encontraba.

Muscat puntualizó hoy que se limitará a la “administración ordinaria” hasta la fecha efectiva de su dimisión, prevista para el próximo 12 de enero, y que “el plazo entre el anuncio de la renuncia y la elección de un nuevo líder (del Partido Laborista) ha sido lo más corto posible”.

Malta lleva más de una semana de protestas continuadas después de que fuera arrestado el empresario Yorgen Fenech cuando trataba de salir del país a bordo de su yate, y se le acusara formalmente de ser quien ideó el asesinato de la periodista de investigación.

El magnate, en prisión provisional, ha acusado a su vez al jefe de gabinete de Muscat, Schembri, de ser el cerebro del crimen, lo que ha suscitado una enorme crisis política en este pequeño Estado insular de la Unión Europea.

Además, han dimitido el ministro de Turismo, Konrad Mizzi, y el de Economía, Chris Cardona, por su presunta relación financiera con el empresario, aunque el segundo ya ha sido rehabilitado en el cargo por el primer ministro.

Caruana Galizia fue asesinada a los 53 años, cuando investigaba los nexos de corrupción en las altas esferas maltesas y publicaba sus conclusiones en su popular portal de internet “Running Commentary”.

Los hermanos Alfred y George Degiorgio y Vince Muscat, los tres con antecedentes penales, fueron acusados en diciembre de 2017 de detonar la bomba y serán procesados.

