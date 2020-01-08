La entrega de los Óscar volverá a realizarse sin maestro de ceremonias

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La edición de 2020 de los Premios Óscar se realizará de nuevo sin maestro de ceremonias, anunció este miércoles Karen Burke, presidenta de ABC Entertainment, la cadena televisiva que los organiza y los transmite en EE.UU.

Durante un evento de la Asociación de Críticos de Televisión, Burke explicó que la decisión fue tomada en conjunto con la Academia de Ciencias y Artes del Cine, que entregará los principales galardones de la industria del cine el próximo 9 de febrero.

La ejecutiva explicó que la ceremonia sin un conductor principal “funcionó el año pasado”, por lo que se acordó mantener ese formato.

“Esperamos tener un grupo de nominaciones muy comerciales y se han aunado una serie de elementos increíbles que nos hace pensar que una vez más tendremos un ‘show’ muy entretenido”, precisó la directiva.

ABC y la Academia decidieron en 2019 eliminar la figura del maestro de ceremonias de la entrega de premios después de que el comediante Kevin Hart renunciara a la designación en medio de una controversia por comentarios homofóbicos que había hecho en Twitter.

Fue así como la Academia de Hollywood y la cadena de televisión realizaron la 91 edición de los Óscar sin presentador, algo que no ocurría desde hacía 30 años.

Los niveles de audiencia subieron levemente en comparación a 2018, con casi 30 millones de telespectadores, pero fue el segundo menos visto de la historia de la transmisión.

La 92 ceremonia de entrega de los Óscar se realizará este año el 9 de febrero en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

Las votaciones de los miembros de la Academia concluyeron este martes y los nominados se anunciarán el próximo lunes.

El equipo de producción ha revelado que está bajo presión para mantener el programa justo en tres horas y media y que cuenta con menos tiempo de lo usual para preparar la ceremonia, ya que el año pasado se entregaron el 24 de febrero.

El pasado 16 de diciembre la Academia de Hollywood anunció los semifinalistas en categorías como la de mejor película internacional, en la que fueron preseleccionados 10 filmes de 91 en competencia provenientes de todo el mundo, varios de ellos latinoamericanos.

Finalmente, la cinta española “Dolor y Gloria”, de Pedro Almodóvar, fue la única hispanohablente seleccionada como semifinalista para competir por el Óscar a la mejor película internacional y también a la mejor banda sonora original.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar