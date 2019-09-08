La deforestación en la Amazonía brasileña saltó un 222 % en agosto

Por EFE domingo 8 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Río de Janeiro.- La Amazonía brasileña perdió en agosto pasado 1.698 kilómetros cuadrados de su cobertura vegetal, un área en un 222 % superior a la desforestada en el mismo mes de 2018 (526 kilómetros cuadrados), según los datos divulgados este domingo por el estatal Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciales (INPE).

Los números indican que, pese a que la devastación se redujo con respecto a julio de este año, la destrucción de la cobertura vegetal de la mayor selva tropical del mundo continúa creciendo en su comparación con el año pasado.

En julio de este año la superficie de bosque destruida en la Amazonía se ubicó en 2.254,8 kilómetros cuadrados, con un crecimiento del 278 % frente a la perdida en el mismo mes del año pasado (596,6 kilómetros cuadrados).

El fuerte salto de la deforestación en julio y agosto de este año hizo con que el área de la Amazonía destruida en los ocho primeros meses de este año saltara hasta 6.404,8 kilómetros cuadrados, una superficie en un 92 % superior a la derribada entre enero y agosto del año pasado (3.336,7 kilómetros cuadrados).

Los datos son del Deter, una metodología basada en imágenes de satélite y utilizada por el INPE para ofrecer alertas anticipadas sobre las áreas que están siendo desforestadas en la Amazonía, pero que, según admite el organismo, no constituyen los datos oficiales sobre deforestación del considerado mayor pulmón vegetal del mundo.

Los datos del Deter, sin embargo, indican una tendencia sobre la deforestación y sirven para alertar a los fiscales del Instituto Brasileño de Medio Ambiente (Ibama) sobre los lugares amenazados en que tienen que concentrar sus actividades.

La revelación de que el aumento de la deforestación se mantuvo en agosto se produce en momentos en que Brasil es blanco de críticas de ecologistas y líderes mundiales de todo el mundo por el fuerte salto de los incendios forestales en la Amazonía en lo que va del año.

El crecimiento de la destrucción de la Amazonía es atribuida por los ecologistas a la retórica antiambientalista del presidente brasileño, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsonaro, quien ha propuesto, entre otras cosas, reducir la fiscalización ambiental en la región y reglamentar la minería en las reservas indígenas.

Según sus críticos, amparados por los discursos desarrollistas de Bolsonaro sobre la Amazonía, los madereros aumentaron la tala de los bosques y los agricultores la expansión de sus áreas de cultivo en la región.

El agravamiento de la deforestación ha llevado a algunas empresas a boicotear productos brasileños o a amenazar con la suspensión de sus importaciones desde Brasil, y a países como Francia e Irlanda a condicionar su apoyo a la ratificación del acuerdo de libre comercio entre el Mercosur y la Unión Europea a que Bolsonaro respete los compromisos ambientales que Brasil asumió en el Acuerdo de París.

Por la aceleración de la devastación, los gobiernos de Alemania y Noruega suspendieron sus aportes al Fondo Amazonía, de carácter internacional y que Brasil utiliza para financiar proyectos de desarrollo sustentable en la región.

Contrariado por las críticas, Bolsonaro le restó valor a los datos del INPE; destituyó en julio a su director; exigió cambios en los métodos de medición de la deforestación y acusó a funcionarios de organismo de estar al servicio de grupos ecologistas.

El líder ultraderechista también ha atribuido la polémica por el aumento de los incendios en la región a una campaña de potencias extrajeras para desconocer la soberanía de Brasil sobre la Amazonía e intentar apoderarse de sus riquezas.

