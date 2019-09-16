La crisis energética provoca reajustes en las universidades cubanas

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- La crisis de combustible que sufre Cuba, y que está afectando de forma importante a la vida diaria de sus ciudadanos, ha obligado a reajustar los horarios de las principales universidades, reducir el tiempo de las clases e incluso cerrar facultades uno o dos días a la semana.

En el caso de la Universidad Tecnológica de La Habana José Antonio Echeverría (Cujae), la principal del país en ingenierías y arquitectura, cerrará sus puertas los lunes y martes, por lo que solo habrá clases de miércoles a viernes hasta nuevo aviso, según informó este lunes la viceministra primera de Educación Superior, Martha Mesa.

Mientras, en la Universidad de La Habana (UH), la más prestigiosa de Cuba, se han suspendido las clases los viernes, en el resto de los días laborables se ha acortado su duración y las facultades se cierran a las 3 de la tarde en lugar de las 6 como era habitual.

Los medios estatales cubanos también informaron de nuevas medidas de ahorro energético que se aplican estos días en la Universidad de Matanzas y la Universidad Central Marta Abreu de las Villas (UCLV) de Villa Clara, ambas al este de La Habana.

Con estas medidas, el Gobierno trata de reducir el consumo de electricidad y combustible para el transporte en un momento en que Cuba se enfrenta a la que podría ser su peor crisis energética desde la década de 1990, cuando atravesó una intensa y prolongada escasez de alimentos, carburantes y otros productos durante el llamado “Período Especial”.

El presidente cubano, Miguel Díaz-Canel, ha asegurado que el país no se encuentra al inicio de otro “Período Especial” y que la actual crisis es una “situación coyuntural” provocada por el recrudecimiento del embargo de EE.UU. y las restricciones de la Administración de Donald Trump a los envíos de petróleo venezolano.

Cuba produce petróleo suficiente para cubrir un 40 % de sus necesidades (principalmente generar electricidad en plantas térmicas), según datos del Gobierno, y el resto lo recibe prácticamente en su totalidad de Venezuela a precios subsidiados, ya que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro es su principal socio y valedor en la región.

La llegada de combustible diésel a Cuba se interrumpió el sábado pasado y no llegarán más buques hasta octubre, una situación que está afectando al transporte y las actividades industriales del país, además de generar temores a posibles cortes de luz.

En la calle se han notado los efectos, con más gente buscando transporte en las aceras, autobuses urbanos desbordados, gran parte de las gasolineras con los surtidores de gasóleo cerrados y largas colas en las que aún prestan servicio.

Las autoridades aseguraron que no cesará el suministro de diésel para automóviles particulares, aunque el transporte público urbano e interurbano por carretera y ferrocarril se ha restringido a servicios mínimos.

