La Copppal reitera pedirá a JCE el recuento manual del 50 % votos primarias

Por EFE sábado 5 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.-.- La misión de observadores de la Conferencia Permanente de Partidos Políticos de América Latina (Copppal) reiteró este sábado que solicitará a la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) el recuento manual del 50 % de los votos emitidos en las primarias simultáneas que se celebrarán mañana.


La JCE dispuso un recuento aleatorio del 20 por ciento de los sufragios, una vez que varios partidos y candidatos solicitaran un mayor porcentaje al 10 % inicial anunciado por el organismo electoral.

El expresidente de Paraguay Fernando Lugo, quien está al frente de los observadores de la Copppal, afirmó que no hay sistema electoral perfecto, que se presentan dudas técnicas y humanas, pero que la misión considera “aleccionador” los informes de confianza mostrados por la Junta Central Electoral sobre el proceso.

Lugo habló con periodistas al término de una reunión que sostuvo la misión de la Copppal con el precandidato presidencial por el PLD Leonel Fernández, en sus oficinas de la Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (Funglode).

De su lado, la directora electoral de la Copppal Dolores Gandulfo reveló que la misión se reunirá este mismo sábado con el precandidato presidencial por el PRM Luis Abinader y que en horas de la tarde de hoy tiene previsto emitir un comunicado.

Gandulfo precisó que la misión de observadores visita a los precandidatos presidenciales con el propósito de conocer cuáles son sus expectativas sobre el proceso.

La misión de la Copppal, integrada por 11 observadores internacionales y 25 nacionales, se reunió ayer con el precandidato presidencial del PRM Hipólito Mejía.

En las primarias de este domingo participarán el PLD, con el padrón abierto, y el PRM que lo hará solo con sus militantes.

