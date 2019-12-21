La convocatoria de elecciones en Bolivia se pospone para comienzos de enero

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019
Presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- La convocatoria de elecciones en Bolivia se pospone para comienzos de enero, ya que el órgano electoral dispone desde este viernes de diez días para anunciarla, en vez de solo dos como inicialmente estaba previsto.

La presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, promulgó una ley que amplia de dos días a diez el plazo para que el Tribunal Supremo Electoral anuncie la convocatoria.

La ampliación se debe a motivos como los escasos días que hubiera tenido el tribunal electoral, que tomó posesión en la noche de este pasado jueves, para organizar un calendario electoral teniendo en cuenta las fiestas navideñas.

Además de que necesita completar un 15 por ciento de plazas vacantes en el órgano electoral y que estén formados los tribunales regionales en los nueve departamentos del país.

La ley modifica una anterior para agilizar la convocatoria de nueva cita con las urnas, tras haberse anulado los comicios del pasado 20 de octubre en los que fue declarado ganador Evo Morales entre denuncias de fraude.

El texto de este cambio legal fue consensuado en el Parlamento boliviano, donde tiene mayoría el Movimiento Al Socialismo, el partido de Morales, quien se encuentra en Argentina, donde ha solicitado refugio.

El tribunal electoral central comenzó durante esta jornada sus trabajos con la elección de Salvador Romero como presidente, que es el vocal nombrado por Áñez, mientras que el resto los elige la Asamblea Legislativa o Parlamento.

Una de sus cámaras, la de Senadores, envió este viernes un proyecto de ley al Tribunal Constitucional, como consulta previa para ampliar el actual mandato, que concluye el próximo 22 de enero.

El objetivo es prorrogar más allá el mandato tanto del Legislativo como el Ejecutivo transitorio, ante la imposibilidad de celebrar elecciones para renovarlos antes de esa fecha.

Una vez que el tribunal electoral anuncie la convocatoria a las urnas, los comicios pueden celebrarse en un plazo de hasta 120 días.

