La contaminación en Melbourne por los fuegos afectan al Abierto de Australia

Por EFE martes 14 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SÍDNEY (AUSTRALIA), .- Los altos niveles de contaminación de aire que se registran este lunes en Melbourne como consecuencia de los incendios forestales que azotan Australia están afectando a la celebración del Abierto de Australia de tenis.

La tenista serbia Dalila Jakupovic se vio obligada a retirarse debido a un severo ataque de tos durante un partido de la fase previa del campeonato, antes de servir y cuando iba ganando el encuentro que disputaba en el Melbourne Park contra la suiza Stefanie Vogele.

Jakupovic, que durante el partido había solicitado asistencia médica por problemas respiratorios, cayó de rodillas al final del segundo set, no pudo retomar el juego y necesitó ayuda para abandonar la pista.

En el portal AirVisual, que mide la calidad del aire en el mundo, algunas zonas de Melbourne alcanzaron niveles de contaminación “arriesgados” con una concentración en el aire de hasta 361 partículas PM2.5, relacionadas con el desarrollo de enfermedades cardiovasculares y respiratorias, según la Organización Mundial de la Salud.

Otras tenistas, como la canadiense Eugenie Bouchard o la china Xiandi You, también se vieron afectadas por la pésima calidad del aire que registra Melbourne, apuntan medios locales.

Las autoridades de la ciudad, capital del estado de Victoria, obligaron a cerrar piscinas al aire libre y algunas playas, además de cancelar la jornada de carreras de caballos, entre otras medidas.

Australia vive la temporada de incendios forestales más larga de su historia moderna, en la que han muerto hasta la fecha un total de 27 personas y se ha calcinado una superficie equivalente a Irlanda.

Desde que comenzaron en septiembre pasado, se calcula que mil millones de animales salvajes podrían habrían perecido por los fuegos.

