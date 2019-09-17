La capital de Haití sigue paralizada en el segundo día de protestas

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, .- Puerto Príncipe y varias capitales provinciales de Haití vivieron este martes la segunda jornada seguida de protestas contra la escasez de combustible, una serie de manifestaciones en las que ya se ha registrado un muerto.

Las calles de la capital haitiana estaban hoy vacías, las actividades comerciales y de la administración pública estaban paralizadas y el transporte público tampoco ofrecía servicios.

Varias carreteras y avenidas de la zona metropolitana de Puerto Príncipe estaban cortadas, incluyendo la ruta que conduce al aeropuerto, por barricadas o por neumáticos incendiados.

Mientras, se registraron protestas en varios puntos de la capital en la que numerosos activistas coreaban consignas contra el presidente, Jovenel Moise.

Este lunes un joven manifestante, identificado como Vladimir Phebé, murió de un disparo durante una protesta en Carrefour, localidad vecina a Puerto Príncipe, según confirmó el alcalde del municipio, Jude Edouard Pierre.

Grupos de activistas han acusado a la Policía de ser responsable de la muerte del manifestante, pero ningún organismo de seguridad ni el Gobierno han informado del fallecimiento del joven ni de las circunstancias en las que ocurrió el tiroteo.

Las protestas han continuado a pesar de que el Gobierno anunció de la llegada al país de 500.000 barriles de combustible este lunes, un cargamento que hasta ahora no ha llegado a las gasolineras, donde permanecen las largas filas de cientos de automóviles, de motos y de personas con bidones.

El coordinador general del Movimiento Unificado de Transportistas de Haití (MUTH), Duclos Bénissoit, dijo a Efe que el nuevo cargamento no solucionará el problema de la escasez de combustible, de la que responsabilizó al Gobierno.

“En el pasado, era la gente la que bloqueaba el país, ahora es el Gobierno el que lo hace. La población está dispuesta a comprar combustible a un precio normal, pero no al precio que el Gobierno quiere”, dijo Bénissoit.

Para el sindicalista, es probable que esta situación continúe porque Haití es vulnerable a las fluctuaciones del mercado internacional del petróleo, a la vez que denunció la estrategia de las autoridades y de los comerciantes para aumentar el precio del diésel en beneficio propio.

“El combustible es un producto estratégico. El combustible está disponible. Los proveedores lo conservan para venderlo a la gente del mercado negro”, añadió.

En el mercado informal, el combustible se vende al doble y al triple del precio normal.

La Asociación de Escuelas Privadas anunció el cierre de los colegios este martes y miércoles debido a la inseguridad que se vive en las calles.

“La situación actual nos obliga a cerrar nuestras puertas los martes 17 y miércoles 18 por la seguridad de los niños a nuestro cuidado, mientras esperamos el suministro regular de bombas de gasolina”, dijo la Asociación en una nota de prensa.

Haití se enfrenta a una crisis sociopolítica y económica cada vez más grave, agravada diariamente por la depreciación de la moneda nacional, el gourde, las manifestaciones recurrentes, la inflación y la inseguridad.

