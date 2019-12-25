La cantante puertorriqueña Kany García se casa con su pareja Jocelyn Trochez

Por EFE miércoles 25 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- La cantante puertorriqueña Kany García contrajo matrimonio con su pareja Jocelyn Trochez.

A través de sus redes sociales García informó este miércoles del acontecimiento acompañado de una imagen, de perfil, de ambas.

“2019 que año!!! Que mejor manera de finalizarlo… Feliz Navidad”, reza el texto que acompaña la citada imagen, junto a varios emoticonos, entre ellos el de un anillo.

De acuerdo a los medios locales ambas se casaron hace “unas semanas” en la isla, en una residencia privada, y el acto fue oficiado por la jueza presidenta del Tribunal Supremo de Puerto Rico, Maite D. Oronoz.

Entre los invitados, señalan, se encontraba el interprete boricua Pedro Capó.

García es una de las artistas que colaboran en el disco homenaje a Joaquín Sabina “Ni tan viejo ni tan joven”, con quien mantiene una amistad y que ilustró el último disco de la artista boricua.

La cantante le da uno de los toques internacionales al disco, lleno de artistas españoles, junto, entre otros, el argentino Andrés Calamaro, con quien canta en el homenaje “Nos sobran los motivos”.

Además canta junto a la española Vanesa Martín en el sencillo “Desobedecerme”, incluido en el sexto álbum de la malagueña.

Martín cantó junto a García en su concierto celebrado en octubre en San Juan de Puerto Rico, dentro de su gira “Soy yo”.

A su vez, la artista malagueña invitó a García a dos conciertos, Sevilla y Madrid, de su gira “Todas las mujeres que habitan en mí” por España.

La víspera de Nochebuena, García ofreció un concierto antes varias presas del complejo de Rehabilitación Para Mujeres de Bayamón, en el norte de la isla.

Alrededor de 260 mujeres pudieron entonar sus éxitos con la cantante y al que asistió también la gobernadora de Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez.

En la reciente ceremonia de la 20 edición de los Latin Grammy, celebrada en noviembre en Las Vegas, García obtuvo el premio al Mejor álbum cantautor por “Contra el viento” y Mejor vídeo musical versión corta, junto a su compatriota Residente, por “Banana papaya”.

Anuncios