La Cancillería boliviana autoriza salvoconducto para la hija de Evo Morales

Por EFE martes 19 de noviembre, 2019
Evaliz Morales Alvarado, hija del expresidente boliviano Evo Morales.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- La Cancillería interina de Bolivia anunció este martes que autorizó un salvoconducto para Evaliz Morales Alvarado, la hija del expresidente boliviano Evo Morales, quien se encuentra asilada en la Embajada de México en La Paz.

El ministerio boliviano de Exteriores confirmó esta decisión en un mensaje en Twitter en el que precisó que autorizó salvoconductos para Morales Alvarado y la indígena María Inosenta Poñe Poichee, también asilada en la embajada mexicana en La Paz, sin dar mayores detalles al respecto.

Tras la renuncia de Evo Morales a la Presidencia boliviana el 10 de noviembre, forzado por militares y en medio de la crisis posterior a las fallidas elecciones del 20 de octubre, varios funcionarios de su Gobierno buscaron asilo en la Embajada de México en La Paz.

Morales se encuentra en el país norteamericano desde el 12 de noviembre en calidad de asilado, muy activo en las redes sociales y concediendo entrevistas a medios mexicanos e internacionales.

El Gobierno interino boliviano ha expresado su molestia al Ejecutivo mexicano por permitir que Morales haga pronunciamientos “políticos y hostiles” sobre la situación en Bolivia, al considerar que esto vulnera los principios del asilo político.

El viernes pasado, la Cancillería boliviana señaló tener información de que en la embajada mexicana habría una veintena de personas que han solicitado el asilo, incluidos funcionarios del Gobierno de Morales, aunque entonces no tenía un detalle con los nombres o cargos.

La canciller interina, Karen Longaric, dijo este martes a los medios que su ministerio evalúa una veintena de solicitudes de salvoconductos de integrantes del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) y que los primeros se emitirían en el transcurso de la jornada.

Según Longaric, inicialmente se hizo una solicitud de 27 salvoconductos y luego la cifra se redujo a 20.

Horas antes de que la Cancillería informara sobre el salvoconducto para la hija de Evo Morales, el expresidente Jorge Quiroga (2001-2002) pidió al Gobierno interino que otorgue “seguridad y salvoconducto, si es necesario, para Evaliz Morales”.

“Evo nos persiguió con saña y sin clemencia, incluyendo a familiares. Eso terminó y no se repetirá jamás. Hijos no son responsables de actos de políticos, ni de tiranos”, escribió Quiroga en Twitter.

