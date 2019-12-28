La astronauta Koch bate el récord de una mujer en el espacio: 289 días

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La astronauta estadounidense de la NASA Christina Koch se convirtió este sábado en la mujer que más tiempo ha estado en el espacio, 289 días consecutivos, y estableció así un nuevo récord histórico.

Koch, de 40 años, llegó a la Estación Espacial Internacional (EEI) el pasado 14 de marzo, por lo que este sábado superó la marca establecida por su compatriota Peggy Whitson, quien estuvo 288 días consecutivos en órbita.

“Es algo maravilloso para la ciencia. Vemos otro aspecto sobre cómo el cuerpo humano está afectado por la microgravedad a largo plazo, y eso es algo realmente importante para el avance de nuestra futura misión a la Luna y Marte”, explicó en entrevista con la CNN desde la Estación Espacial Internacional.

“Hagan lo que les asuste. Todo el mundo debería pensar acerca de lo que les intriga y les atrae. Esas cosas pueden dar un poco de miedo al principio, pero normalmente significan que estás interesada”, subrayó.

Su regreso a la Tierra está previsto para febrero de 2020, con lo que se quedará por ligeramente por debajo del máximo registrado hasta ahora por un astronauta de la NASA de 340 días en el espacio, registrado por Scott Kelly.

El récord total de permanencia de un astronauta en el espacio fue establecido en 1995 por el ruso Valery Polyakov con 438 días.

No es el primer récord que rompe Koch, ya que en octubre de este año llevó a cabo junto a su compañera Jessica Meir la primera caminata espacial de un equipo solo de mujeres, y que se prolongó durante más de 7 horas.

La EEI gira alrededor de la Tierra a unos 28.000 kilómetros por hora, a una distancia de 400 kilómetros de la superficie, con los que completa 16 órbitas al día.

Además, de Koch y Meir, forman parte de la actual misión espacial el italiano Luca Parmitano, los rusos Alexander Skvortsov y Oleg Skripochka, y el también estadounidense Andrew Morgan. 

