La actriz Lupita Nyong’o protagonizará una serie sobre “Americanah” en HBOMax

Por EFE viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La actriz Lupita Nyong’o, ganadora del Óscar a la mejor actriz de reparto por “12 Years a Slave” (2013), protagonizará para la plataforma HBOmax una miniserie de televisión basada en la novela “Americanah”, de Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

El gigante del entretenimiento WarnerMedia confirmó este viernes, en un comunicado, que la intérprete keniana-mexicana encabezará el reparto de la adaptación televisiva del libro de la escritora nigeriana, que logró gran popularidad desde su lanzamiento en 2013.

La actriz y dramaturga Danai Gurira (“The Walking Dead”, “Avengers”) escribirá el guión del primer episodio y participará además como productora ejecutiva.

Precisamente Gurira y Nyong’o ya coincidieron previamente en el reparto de “Black Panther”, una cinta del universo cinematográfico Marvel.

La novela “Americanah” narra la vida de una pareja de nigerianos, su romance y sus experiencias migratorias, ya que ambos huyen de trabas derivadas de la dictadura militar de Nigeria hacia distintos destinos: EE.UU. y el Reino Unido, donde afrontan la adversidad que supone la separación de su lugar de origen y el racismo presente en sus nuevas ciudades.

La historia ganó el premio del Círculo Nacional de Críticos de Libros en EE.UU., en la categoría de ficción.

“Americanah ha sido un proyecto apasionante para mí desde que leí la hermosa novela de Chimamanda en 2013. Es una historia que es a la vez oportuna y eterna”, aseguró Nyong’o en el comunicado.

Curiosamente, la propia Nyong’o ya anunció en 2014 que participaría como actriz y productora en una adaptación de la novela a la gran pantalla en formato de largometraje, pero el proyecto no salió adelante.

La directora de contenido original de HBOMax, Sarah Aubrey, también alabó el libro, al asegurar que es “una de las historias más conmovedoras, socialmente relevantes y románticas de nuestro tiempo” que “ha provocado un fenómeno cultural y es admirado en todo el mundo”.

La miniserie formará parte del catálogo de HBOMax, el nuevo servicio en “streaming” (video en línea) de la productora estadounidense HBO, propiedad de WarnerMedia.

Ese servicio estará disponible en la primavera de 2020 con un catálogo que, con más de 10.000 horas de series y películas exclusivas, espera competir contra Netflix y el nuevo servicio de Disney, llamado Diney+.

