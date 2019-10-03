Kylie Jenner y Travis Scott se separan temporalmente tras 2 años de relación

Una fuente cercana a la pareja aseguró a la revista People que Jenner y Scott se van a distanciar por un tiempo pero aseguró que, por ahora, esta separación no es definitiva.

Por su parte, TMZ apuntó que no es la primera vez que se separan y destacó que la prioridad de ambos ahora mismo es el bienestar de Stormi, la hija que tienen en común y que nació en febrero de 2018.

Jenner y Scott forman una de las parejas del mundo del espectáculo más populares en las redes sociales y también son un centro de interés habitual por parte de la prensa rosa en Estados Unidos.

Hermanastra de otra gran celebridad como Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, de 22 años y que cuenta con 147 millones de seguidores en Instagram, alcanzó la fama, junto al resto de su familia, por el exitoso programa de telerrealidad “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Al margen de sus constantes apariciones en los medios de comunicación (por ejemplo, presentó un premio junto a Kim Kardashian en la última edición de los Emmy que se celebró hace dos semanas), Jenner fundó una empresa de cosméticos llamada Kylie Cosmetics.

Por su parte, Scott, de 28 años y con 20,6 millones de seguidores en Instagram, es una de las grandes figuras del rap contemporáneo de Estados Unidos gracias a álbumes como “Rodeo” (2015), “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” (2016) o “Astroworld” (2018).

La de Jenner y Scott no es la única separación o ruptura que ha vivido recientemente la familia Jenner-Kardashian.

Así, en febrero de este año Khloe Kardashian rompió con su pareja Tristan Thompson debido a una presunta infidelidad del exjugador de la NBA con Jordyn Woods, una amiga muy cercana de Kylie Jenner.

No era la primera vez que Thompson era acusado de haber engañado a su pareja, ya que medios estadounidenses publicaron, poco antes de que Kardashian diera a luz a su hija True, un vídeo de 2017 en el que Thompson aparecía con dos mujeres en un bar.