Kim y Kourtney Kardashian bautizan a sus hijos en Armenia

Por EFE lunes 7 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ereván.- La estrella televisiva estadounidense de origen armenio Kim Kardashian y su hermana Kourtney han bautizado hoy lunes a sus hijos en Armenia, informaron los medios locales.

El sacramento tuvo lugar en la sede de la Iglesia Apostólica armenia, el Santo Echmiadzin, según la agencia Armenpress.

“No hubo ninguna ceremonia especial. Al igual que otras familias, ellos (los Kardashian) se apuntaron con antelación, llegaron a la hora acordada y recibieron el bautismo”, dijo el padre Vagram Melikyan.

Los niños bautizados recibieron nombres armenios, precisa el portal News.am.

Kim Kardashian, de 38 años, tiene cuatro hijos: North, Saint, Chicago y Psalm, mientras que Kourtney tiene tres: Mason, Penelope y Reign.

North ya fue bautizada en 2015 en una iglesia armenia en Jerusalén.

En un vídeo recogido por los medios armenios se puede ver a las dos hermanas pasear por el territorio del Santo Echmiadzin con sus retoños.

Kardashian se encuentra en Armenia para participar en el Congreso Mundial de Tecnologías de la Información (WCIT 2019) que celebra su 23 edición con la participación de unos 2500 invitados de más de 70 países.

Se trata del segundo viaje de la celebridad al país de sus antepasados, donde llegó por primer vez en 2015, acompañada de su marido Kanye West, en el marco de las conmemoraciones del centenario del genocidio armenio.

