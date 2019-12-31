Kim Jong-un llama a adoptar “respuestas diplomáticas y militares”

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019
Kim Jong-un, líder norcoreano

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Seúl.- El líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, ha instado en una importante asamblea del partido único a adoptar “respuestas diplomáticas y militares” para preservar la seguridad del país en un momento marcado por la posibilidad de que Pionyang opte por romper el diálogo con Estados Unidos.

En el tercer día de la quinta reunión plenaria del actual Comité Central del Partido de los Trabajadores Kim instó a miembros de la formación a “preparar respuestas positivas y ofensivas en el terreno político, diplomático y militar para preservar con firmeza la soberanía y seguridad del país”, según detalló la agencia KCNA.

En esta tercera jornada del plenario, celebrada el lunes en Pionyang, el líder también incitó a los presentes a esforzarse para convertir al Partido de los Trabajadores en una formación “llena de vitalidad y vigor”.

La propaganda estatal indicó que la reunión “continúa”, lo que indica que se celebrará otra sesión hoy martes.

Es muy inusual que Corea del Norte celebre una asamblea del Comité Central que dure tantos días, lo que hace pensar en la posibilidad de que esté trazando una nueva estrategia para afrontar su relación con Estados Unidos.

La cuarta sesión de este martes se celebrará además un día antes de que Kim pronuncie su tradicional discurso de Año Nuevo, en el cual podría arrojar claves sobre la postura que va a adoptar su régimen con respecto al diálogo sobre desnuclearización.

El cónclave del partido único llega en un momento de incertidumbre por la posibilidad de que Pionyang abandone las negociaciones con EE.UU. por la falta de avances, ya que se celebra justo antes de que expire el plazo que propuso a Washington (hasta fin de año) para que presente una nueva oferta en la negociación.

El diálogo sobre desarme no ha avanzado desde la fracasada cumbre de febrero en Hanói, donde Estados Unidos consideró insuficiente la oferta norcoreana referente al desmantelamiento de sus activos nucleares y se negó a levantar sanciones económicas.

